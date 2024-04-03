Predators’ Prospect Matthew Wood Eyes Transfer Options

Standout Nashville Predators prospect Matthew Wood announced his intention to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal last week. At just 19, the former UCONN Huskies forward has already proven himself to be a talented player in college hockey and a blue-chip prospect for the Preds and will look to further develop his skills by transferring away from Connecticut to a more talented and highly-ranked team.

Wood, who has already had an amazing collegiate career burst onto the scene during his freshman year which saw him become the first 17-year-old to play Division 1 Men’s Hockey since Ryan Poehling and Noah Hanifin. During his freshman campaign with Connecticut, he showcased his offensive talent by putting up 34 points in 35 games, ranking ninth in the NCAA in total points for a U19 player.

Skillset Showcase

Looking at Wood’s playstyle and what he brings to the ice, it’s clear that he can impact the game in many ways. One of the biggest things that stands out when watching him play is his surprisingly advanced stickhandling skills. With his long reach combined with his stickhandling ability, he can shield the puck for extended stretches on the forecheck and against the boards, using his size to keep the puck away from opposing defenders.

Playmaking and Improvement

There are instances where his playmaking ability stands out; he has moments where he shows a flash of brilliance dishing the puck. However, his playmaking tends to be predominantly ineffective, which is a major improvement point he must work on wherever he chooses to play next season. His rumored move to Minnesota might help this as they will have a much more talented roster as opposed to UCONN, and the Minnesota system puts a large emphasis on playmaking and passing as they ranked third in the BIG10 in total assists and assists per game this season.

Shooting Prowess

Wood is a shoot-first player, sometimes opting for a low-threat shot that ends up being blocked rather than making a smarter, more advantageous pass. Even with that, when he attempts to be the playmaker on the ice and initiates the play, he often tries to overcomplicate things, resulting in unforced turnovers and breakaways. If he can focus on improving his vision and playmaking decisions, that would greatly benefit him, as he does possess the skill and creativity needed to create space and opportunities for himself and his teammates but sometimes lacks the decision-making and decisiveness to accomplish that.

His shot is already closing in on an elite level for a college hockey player. His wrist shot, although in need of some fine-tuning, has evolved into a significant asset for him. Wood boasts a powerful shot that launches off his stick, which was why the Predators decided to draft him 15th overall in 2023. He’s quick on the release and can alter his shot’s angle. His accuracy could use more consistency, but that’s expected to develop with time.

Offensive Physicality

One of his biggest areas of improvement is making better use of his physicality. There have been plenty of opportunities where he could have used his size advantage to secure loose pucks and net gritty goals, yet these are often missed. It’s not that he lacks physicality; he does engage in checks, just not as frequently as he could. Increasing his aggression, especially in front of the net, would likely further boost his scoring potential.

Weighing Future Options

According to College Hockey Insider Mike McMahon, Wood has not yet decided where he will play next season, but he is strongly linked to Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Minnesota offers perhaps the most enticing opportunity from an offensive perspective for Wood from the outside looking in. They averaged 3.46 goals per game last season and 5.77 assists per game, which both ranked third in the BIG10. They also finished the season ranked as the sixth-best team in the nation according to USCHO. Another added bonus is that Minnesota forward Jimmy Snuggerud (St. Louis Blues first-rounder) announced he was staying with the team for his junior season, which means Wood would be playing with one of the top scorers in the NCAA from last season.

North Dakota also offers Wood a great opportunity to showcase his offensive talents. The Fighting Hawks averaged 3.78 goals per game, which ranked eighth-best in the nation, and also put up 6.08 assists per game, which was third-best in the NCHC. With North Dakota having their fair share of NHL talent last season, boasting ten players that had been selected in the NHL Draft currently on their squad, they would be a great landing spot for Wood if he wanted to be part of a nationally ranked top-five team and involved in one of the best offenses in college hockey.

Wisconsin presents a different vision than the other two teams currently linked to Wood. Instead of being offensive juggernauts, they are very much focused on the defensive end of the ice. The Badgers were the second-best defensive team in the nation last season, allowing just 2.02 goals per game. They weren’t terrible on offense by any stretch of the imagination as they still averaged 3.20 goals per game, which was still 17th best in the nation. Wisconsin finished the season as the ninth-ranked team in the nation and would offer Wood a structured, more defensive game style that might end up suiting his playstyle.

The Decision Awaits

As Wood is about to make one of the most important decisions of his young hockey career, with options like Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin all on the table, Predators fans and college hockey fans alike eagerly await his decision. Each of the teams currently vying for his talents offers distinct pathways to improve his already impressive skillset, and his decision will ultimately come down to where he sees the best fit for his unique blend of offensive skill, physical play, and areas for improvement.