Can Connor McDavid Reach 1,000-Point Plateau This Season?

Connor McDavid will go down as one of the greatest, if not the greatest hockey player to ever lace up a pair of skates. His all-around ability to dominate the game has been fun to watch since he joined the league when the Edmonton Oilers drafted him in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. A generational talent, he has etched his name in history already and is on pace to be one of the most dangerous offensive players in hockey history. His leadership at both ends of the ice, as well as off the ice, has helped lead the Oilers to a good spot as the 2023-24 regular season winds down and the team prepares to make a deep run into the postseason.

At the time of this article, McDavid has scored 29 goals and added 97 assists for 126 points through 71 games this season. Throughout his career, he has scored 332 goals and added 644 assists for 976 points through 640 games, putting him just 24 points away from the 1,000-point plateau. The Oilers only have nine games left this season, making it tough for him to reach that milestone before the end of the regular season. However, he has done unthinkable things before, so this would just add to his list of illustrious accomplishments.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This season, McDavid had a six-game point streak where he had 16 points. Last season, he had a 10-game point streak where he put up 22 points, and in the 2020-21 season, he had another 10-game point streak where he had 22 points. He has become known for his ability to put up consistent offensive numbers whether it be with simple plays, or with a showstopping performance that ends up on the highlight reel. His all-around game has been nothing short of phenomenal this season as he looks to break 100 assists, and he has elevated his defensive game in a big way which has been a huge help for the Oilers who have struggled to play consistent defensive hockey in recent seasons.

McDavid Could Be 4th Player Ever to Reach 100 Assists in Single Season

The Oilers recently celebrated the milestone reached by forward Zach Hyman who reached the 50-goal plateau for the first time in his NHL career. While that was great news for the Oilers and a great reward for someone who works harder than anyone else on the ice, McDavid is hoping he can add another accomplishment to his potential Hall of Fame resume. If he gets three or more assists in the next nine games, he will become just the fourth player in history to reach that milestone. 100 assists in a single season was only reached previously by Bobby Orr, Mario Lemieux, and the best of all time, Wayne Gretzky.

Oilers fans are well aware McDavid can reach both milestones before the regular season concludes. He has proven time and time again that he can do the impossible and defy the odds to help the Oilers succeed. While he always makes it clear he is focused on the team and them winning as a whole, it has to be weighing on him a little bit that he is so close to making history.

The Oilers will be looking to build momentum as they push toward the end of the season and into the postseason. It looks like they are going to end up facing either the Vegas Golden Knights or the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the playoffs, and either series would be entertaining for fans. Hopefully, McDavid and the Oilers can have a strong finish to the regular season regardless of if he can hit those two milestones, and make a push for their first Stanley Cup since 1990.