Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Wild – 4/4/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

AVALANCHE (47-22-6) at WILD (36-29-9)

8 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Brandon Duhaime — Casey Mittelstadt — Artturi Lehkonen

Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Zach Parise

Andrew Cogliano — Chris Wagner — Jean-Luc Foudy

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Jack Johnson — Sean Walker

Justus Annunen

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Caleb Jones, Joel Kiviranta

Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) Yakov Trenin (lower body)

Status report

Trenin took part in the Avalanche morning skate Thursday in a regular jersey, but will miss his second straight game; the center could return at the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.

Nichushkin skated in Denver, will join the team in Minnesota and could also play at Edmonton; the forward will miss his fourth consecutive game.

Annunen will make his third straight start.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Adam Beckman — Marat Khusnutdinov — Frederick Gaudreau

Mason Shaw — Jake Lucchini — Vinni Lettieri

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Declan Chisholm

Jon Merrill — Dakota Mermis

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Alex Goligoski

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Zach Bogosian (undisclosed)

Suspended: Ryan Hartman

Status report

Bogosian will be a game-time decision after being injured late in a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday; Wild coach John Hynes said the defenseman’s injury is “nothing major.”

Gustavsson will start for the third time in four games.

Hartman, a forward, will serve the second of a three-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct following a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

