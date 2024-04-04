Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Wild – 4/4/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
AVALANCHE (47-22-6) at WILD (36-29-9)
8 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Brandon Duhaime — Casey Mittelstadt — Artturi Lehkonen
Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Zach Parise
Andrew Cogliano — Chris Wagner — Jean-Luc Foudy
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Jack Johnson — Sean Walker
Justus Annunen
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Caleb Jones, Joel Kiviranta
Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) Yakov Trenin (lower body)
Status report
- Trenin took part in the Avalanche morning skate Thursday in a regular jersey, but will miss his second straight game; the center could return at the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
- Nichushkin skated in Denver, will join the team in Minnesota and could also play at Edmonton; the forward will miss his fourth consecutive game.
- Annunen will make his third straight start.
More from THW:
- Avalanche Re-Sign Chris Wagner to 1-Year Extension
- Lightning Have Made the Most From 2012 Trade with the Avalanche
- Every NHL Team’s Longest-Tenured Player
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Adam Beckman — Marat Khusnutdinov — Frederick Gaudreau
Mason Shaw — Jake Lucchini — Vinni Lettieri
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Declan Chisholm
Jon Merrill — Dakota Mermis
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Alex Goligoski
Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Zach Bogosian (undisclosed)
Suspended: Ryan Hartman
Status report
- Bogosian will be a game-time decision after being injured late in a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday; Wild coach John Hynes said the defenseman’s injury is “nothing major.”
- Gustavsson will start for the third time in four games.
- Hartman, a forward, will serve the second of a three-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct following a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.
More from THW:
- Connor Bedard vs. Brock Faber: Who Will Win the Calder Trophy?
- Minnesota Wild Missing Foligno & Hartman for Many Reasons
- Wild’s Fourth Line & Fleury Help Clinch Win Over Senators