Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Jets – 4/4/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
FLAMES (34-35-5) at JETS (45-24-6)
8 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary — Yegor Sharangovich — Matt Coronato
A.J. Greer — Kevin Rooney — Dryden Hunt
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Oliver Kylington — Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Okhotiuk — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Andrew Mangiapane (upper body), Joel Hanley (undisclosed)
Status report
- Hanley did not make the trip and is day to day after leaving in the first period of a 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.
- Mangiapane, a forward, could return after missing three games.
- Wolf will start after Markstrom started the past two games.
Jets projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Kyle Connor — Sean Monahan — Cole Perfetti
Tyler Toffoli — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk
Brenden Dillon — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, David Gustafsson, Logan Stanley, Nate Schmidt
Injured: Nino Niederreiter (leg laceration)
Status report
- The Jets held an optional morning skate Thursday.
- Toffoli, a forward, enters in place of Niederreiter after missing one game with an illness.
- Niederreiter will be out about a week after sustaining a deep cut to his lower leg in the third period of a 4-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.
- Miller enters in place of Schmidt, a defenseman.
- Hellebuyck will start for the sixth time in seven games.