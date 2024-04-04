Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Jets – 4/4/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

FLAMES (34-35-5) at JETS (45-24-6)

8 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary — Yegor Sharangovich — Matt Coronato

A.J. Greer — Kevin Rooney — Dryden Hunt

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Oliver Kylington — Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Okhotiuk — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Andrew Mangiapane (upper body), Joel Hanley (undisclosed)

Status report

Hanley did not make the trip and is day to day after leaving in the first period of a 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

Mangiapane, a forward, could return after missing three games.

Wolf will start after Markstrom started the past two games.

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Kyle Connor — Sean Monahan — Cole Perfetti

Tyler Toffoli — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk

Brenden Dillon — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, David Gustafsson, Logan Stanley, Nate Schmidt

Injured: Nino Niederreiter (leg laceration)

Status report