Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Sharks – 4/4/24

The LA Kings take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
KINGS (39-25-11) at SHARKS (17-49-8)
10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, BSW, SN
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala — Blake Lizotte — Trevor Lewis
Alex Laferriere — Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy
Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence
Jacob Moverare
David Rittich
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Akil Thomas
Injured: Phillip Danault (upper body), Alex Turcotte (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
Status report
- The Kings did not hold a morning skate on Thursday.
- Rittich will start after Talbot made 21 saves against Seattle.
- Danault, a forward, did not travel with the Kings.
More from THW:
- Arturs Silovs’ Confidence Soaring With Vancouver Canucks’ Win
- Similarities Between the 2023-24 Rangers & the 2014-15 Team
- Michael Hage – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile
Sharks projected lineup
Klim Kostin — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
William Eklund — Luke Kunin — Justin Bailey
Thomas Bordeleau — Nico Sturm — Filip Zadina
Kevin Labanc — Jack Studnicka — Mike Hoffman
Mario Ferraro — Kyle Burroughs
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Calen Addison
Henry Thrun — Jan Rutta
Mackenzie Blackwood
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Givani Smith, Jacob MacDonald, Ryan Carpenter
Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Ty Emberson (laceration), Alexander Barabanov (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)
Status report
- Studnicka was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Monday and is expected to play his first NHL game since Jan. 4.