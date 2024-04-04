Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Sharks – 4/4/24

The LA Kings take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

KINGS (39-25-11) at SHARKS (17-49-8)

10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, BSW, SN

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala — Blake Lizotte — Trevor Lewis

Alex Laferriere — Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy

Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence

Jacob Moverare

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Akil Thomas

Injured: Phillip Danault (upper body), Alex Turcotte (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate on Thursday.

Rittich will start after Talbot made 21 saves against Seattle.

Danault, a forward, did not travel with the Kings.

Sharks projected lineup

Klim Kostin — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund

William Eklund — Luke Kunin — Justin Bailey

Thomas Bordeleau — Nico Sturm — Filip Zadina

Kevin Labanc — Jack Studnicka — Mike Hoffman

Mario Ferraro — Kyle Burroughs

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Calen Addison

Henry Thrun — Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Givani Smith, Jacob MacDonald, Ryan Carpenter

Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Ty Emberson (laceration), Alexander Barabanov (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)

Status report