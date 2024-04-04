Bruins’ Brad Marchand Hits the 400-Goal Plateau

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand just hit a major milestone in his career with his 400th goal in the NHL. He opened the scoring 2:12 into the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes and now is only 73 points away from 1,000 in his career. The goal was his 27th of the season and 65th point.

Now the longest-tenured Bruin after Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired in the offseason, tonight’s game marks Marchand’s 1,024th in the NHL. With the goal, he joins Rick Middleton (402), Bergeron (427), Phil Esposito (459) and Johnny Bucyk (545) in the Bruins’ 400-goal club and will most likely sit fourth in all-time scoring when the 2023-24 season ends on April 16. He also became the 109th player in NHL history to hit the milestone.