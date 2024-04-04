Michael Hage – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Michael Hage

2023-24 Team: Chicago Steel (USHL)

Date of Birth: April 14, 2006

Place of Birth: Mississauga, ON, CAN

Ht: 6-foot-1, Wt: 190 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Michael Hage is a small forward who possesses quickness, agility, and intelligence, like most of his peers in the position. However, his greatest attribute is his excellent skating ability. His pristine edgework and powerful first three strides allow him to move quickly and overwhelm his opponents. He combines his speed with his hands to blow by defenders and create numerous scoring opportunities. He has a unique way of using his hands on his shot, creating dominant deception angles that make it nearly impossible for the goalies to predict where his shot is headed. When he combines the deception angles with his quick release, the goalie stands no chance of saving the puck when he has the space to shoot.

Michael Hage, Chicago Steel (Chicago Steel/USHL)

Hage exhibits a high level of intelligence in all three zones, which is something many young players require assistance with. This enables him to be in the right place at the right time. It frequently causes opposing teams to lose possession of the puck as he anticipates its trajectory and adopts the appropriate angles to chase down opponents. Despite his relatively small size, his positioning and hard work enable him to be effective in his own zone. Like most young players, He is expected to grow and develop physically, which will make him a more well-rounded player in all facets of the game.

With increased strength, Hage’s shot will become more complex and eventually become a deadly asset. Additionally, his size will better equip him to play against larger players within the league and protect the puck more effectively. He is a well-respected and outgoing individual known by his peers around the rink. If he works hard to gain strength and size, he has the potential to become a game-changing forward at the next level.

Through 52 games with the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League (USHL) this season, Hage has 32 goals and 41 assists for 73 points. He not only leads his team in goals, assists, and total points but is second in the USHL in points, sixth in goals, and second in assists. His production has really come around after he started the season relatively cold. In his first 10 games, Hage had three goals and seven assists for 10 points, but through his last 10 games, he has eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points. The Steel currently hold a 26-25-3-4 record and are sixth in the Eastern Conference, going 6-4-0-0 in their last 10 as they chase down a playoff spot afterr nine teams have already locked themselves in.

A significant factor this season for Hage has been his ability to be healthy and play to his full potential. Last season, his first with the Steel, he played in just 13 games and had five goals and five assists for 10 points before suffering a torn labrum in early September. Currently committed to joining the University of Michigan next season, Hage is looking to stay healthy, make the most of his play in his final season with the Steel, and go far into the playoffs. Hage has the tools to help transition defense to offense like very few, as he’s able to provide complementary playmaking, is growing as a dual-threat center, and os growing his defensive game.

Micheal Hage – Draft Projection

Hage is in a draft where there are other very talented centers, especially forwards. Basedm on many rankings he could be selected toward the later end of the first round or very early in the second. The highly-touted Macklin Celebrini is projected as the first overall pick, but centres players like Konsta Helenius and Sacha Boisvert could go before Hage. One could expect him and Cole Beaudoin to be potentially selected once those three are off the boards for teams looking for a forward/center.

Quotables

“If Hage was just a little better defensively, he’d be going higher, in my opinion. He generates scoring chances with great stick work and makes plays at a high speed. I just think he needs to improve at giving a full effort in his own zone to round his game out a bit, but I think he has a good base that will make him a solid college player for a few years.” – Steven Ellis, Dailyfaceoff

“Through 50 games played, Hage has produced 31G-37A for the Steel. He plays the game quick and fast. Hage is a threat off the rush in transition. His vision in the offensive zone is one of his most elite elements. Defensive detail, and effort tracking back off the puck, ranges and will have to improve before he arrives at the University of Michigan (NCAA). Has time on his side. His offensive element and the pace at which he plays wins out.” – Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

“Hage focuses the play to the middle of the ice, sending passes to teammates in the slot. Hage has good hands, which help him create space in the offensive zone, and he can make passes at various hand positions. Hage can float soft saucer passes to the slot or fire crisp hard passes to the back door. His shot isn’t a significant weapon, but he locates his shots well and doesn’t hesitate to get to the home plate area to get his shot off.”- Tony Ferrari, TheHockeyNews

Strengths

Playmaking

Puckhandling

Vision

Skating

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Defensive awareness

Shooting

NHL Potential

Hage has the skill set to become an elite two-way center who can do it all on both sides of the ice. With the ability to see the ice and move the puck well, his hope to build on his size and grow his defensive game, and his character, he has the potential to become a formidable Jack-Eichel-type player. He could blossom into a second-line center who can play on both the penalty kill and the power play one day.

Awards/Achievements

2021-2022 GTHL U16 Champion

2021-2022 OHL Cup All-Star Team

2021-2022 OHL Silver Cup Medal

Micheal Hage Stats

Videos