Dean Letourneau – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Dean Letourneau

2023-24 Team: St. Andrew’s College (ON)

Date of Birth: Feb, 21, 2006

Place of Birth: Braeside, ON, CA

Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 209 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: First-Year Eligible

Rankings

There is quite a bit of disagreement when it comes to Dean Letourneau’s position in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Much of this has to do with the fact that the 6-foot-6 centerman does not play in one of the largest circuits in importance, such as the Canadian Hockey League junior circuit or the United States Hockey League (USHL), which is one factor that makes an evaluation complicated. Dominating at St. Andrew’s College — a prep school in Ontario — has gotten him noticed by scouts, with some feeling he may go late in the first round while others see him being selected as late as the late third round.

Dean Letourneau, St. Andrews College (Paul Mosey, St. Andrew’s College)

Letourneau, who served as an alternate captain this season, won the J.P. McClocklin Trophy as the most valuable player of the MacPherson Tournament in February after leading St. Andrew’s to the championship with 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in five games. He finished his superb season with 127 points in 56 games, and while he was slated to play some more games with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL, but an upper-body injury prevented that from happening.

While his size is an added bonus, Letourneau plays with great skill. He is an explosive skater with great agility, displays great skill with the puck, and has a lethal shot with a high rate of power. Letourneau has been working on his strength, his first three strides, and his play from the puck, which would make him an all-around dominant player. Letourneau is universally praised as a good teammate and is always positive, yet he is also highly competitive in practically everything he does.

Dean Letourneau – NHL Draft Projection

As a player with a combination of size and skill, it is possible a team could take Letourneau at the end of the first round, especially a team willing to be patient with Letourneau’s journey in adapting his skills to higher levels of hockey. However, given his lack of play at higher levels and recent injury, he will likely be selected in the second round.

Other Draft Profiles

Quotables

“… has the best set of raw tools in Ontario. Can shoot, skate, and score at will at the level he is currently playing. Has a smooth stride and very soft hands. Some earmark him as a first-rounder, but his effort and uneven physicality throughout the season may put him in that thought balloon.” Bill Placzek, Lines.com

Related: THW’s 2024 NHL Draft Guide

“Forwards who have the kind of size Letourneau does, who can also skate, score, and push back physically, are attractive prospects. His numbers offensively at the Prep AAA level (61G-66A), combined with the Prep Hockey Conference (17G-16A), jump off the page. I’m hoping he gets a call from Hockey Canada to be part of the U18 team in Finland.” Jason Bakula, Sportsnet

Strengths

Size

Skating Ability

Powerful Shot

Strong Playmaking Abilities

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Stick Handling

Puck Protection

Physicality

NHL Potential

Letourneau compares himself to rising Buffalo Sabres star Tage Thompson because they both are big centermen with a ton of skill and a 200-foot game. Because of the level of hockey he played this season, it is not certain Letourneau can reach Thompson’s level, but the consensus is that he has the potential to have a significant NHL career and he will be a high-risk/high-reward selection.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 4/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7.5/10, Defense – 5/10

Dean Letourneau Stats

Videos