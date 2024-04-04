Former Maple Leaf Nic Petan: Where is He Now?

Nic Petan‘s hockey journey is a saga of the highs and lows that can accompany a career in professional hockey. From his explosive rise as a dynamic scorer in junior hockey to his struggles to find a consistent role in the NHL, Petan’s path has been marked by both triumphs and challenges.

Last week, his name popped up in a game when he scored against the Toronto Maple Leafs American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate the Toronto Marlies. He was once again playing in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack. Where has he been since leaving the Maple Leafs after the 2020-21 season?

Petan’s Junior Hockey Career Was Impressive

Petan’s junior hockey career was impressive. His stellar production in the WHL and his success on the international stage at the U20 World Junior Hockey Championships made him a highly sought-after prospect leading up to the NHL draft.

Petan’s dominance in the WHL is evident from his impressive statistics. With 358 points in 252 games, including during the regular season and playoffs, he’s consistently shown his scoring and playmaking abilities. His remarkable performance at the U20 World Juniors further solidified his reputation as a top-tier prospect, particularly highlighted by his hat-trick against Slovakia, which left a lasting impression on fans and scouts alike.

The Winnipeg Jets recognized Petan’s potential and selected him in the 2013 NHL Draft. His exceptional point-per-game pace in the WHL, with his standout international play, made him an enticing prospect for NHL teams seeking offensive talent.

Petan Struggled to Translate His Junior Game to the NHL

However, despite his promising junior career and some success in the NHL, Petan’s transition to the professional ranks faced challenges. He struggled to find a permanent roster spot with NHL teams, constantly shuttling between the NHL and the AHL. While his skill and potential were undeniable, he’s faced stiff competition and roster depth issues on the teams he’s been a part of. That has impacted his ability to showcase his talents consistently at the NHL level.

Because the Jets boasted a deep forward lineup, Petan was often a healthy scratch and spent more games in the press box than on the ice. He began a shuffle between the NHL and the American Hockey League (AHL). While there were flashes of potential, his NHL production fell short of expectations.

In his time with the Jets, Petan alternated between the NHL and AHL. During the 2015-16 season, he played 26 NHL games with the Jets, scoring only two goals and adding four assists. He scored nine goals with the AHL Manitoba Moose and added 23 assists. However, his performance in the AHL saw a minus-18 plus/minus rating, indicative of defensive struggles. The following season, Petan continued to split time between the two leagues. However, in the NHL, his production dipped to only a single goal and 12 assists in 54 games.

Petan had only brief stints in the NHL during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. He only played 15 games, managing only two goals and two assists. He was great with the AHL Moose, scoring 52 points in 52 games during the 2017-18 campaign. However, he could never translate his junior success to the NHL level.

Off the ice, Petan faced personal tragedy with the loss of his father to mental illness and suicide in February 2018. The devastating loss cast a shadow over his career and forced him to confront the fragility of life outside of hockey. Despite the immense grief, Petan found strength in his family and sought to honor his father’s memory through charitable endeavors aimed at supporting mental health initiatives.

His Trade to the Maple Leafs Gave Petan a Fresh Start

His trade to the Maple Leafs in February 2019 for Par Lindholm gave Petan a chance to revitalize his career. Joining a Maple Leafs team needing offensive depth, he brought a reputation as a skilled playmaker with the versatility to play both wing and center. While transitioning to a new team brought challenges, Petan worked to prove himself again.

During his time with the Maple Leafs, Petan’s appearances were limited. He played five games in the 2018-19 season, scoring a single goal. His contributions slightly increased in the 2019-20 season, when he played 16 games and registered three assists. However, once again, Petan flourished in his time with the AHL Marlies. He put up 10 goals and added 21 assists (for 31 points in 25 games).

In the 2020-21 season, Petan’s NHL appearances remained limited. He played seven games for the Maple Leafs and recorded one assist. He continued to make an impact with the Marlies by playing 14 games, scoring seven goals, and adding eight assists (for 15 points).

Petan’s Last Three Hockey Seasons

After the 2020-21 season, Petan was not re-signed by the Maple Leafs. However, the Vancouver Canucks took a chance and signed him for the 2021-22 season. There, he played 18 NHL games, putting up two points. Once again, he played great hockey with the Canucks’ AHL Abbotsford Canucks affiliate. In 37 games, he totaled 44 points, including 12 goals and 32 assists.

In the 2021-22 season, Petan joined the Minnesota Wild, playing 10 games and scoring three points. Again, he played 53 games for the Iowa Wild in the AHL, scoring 62 points in those games (23 goals, 39 assists, plus-20 plus/minus rating).

Petan Is Now Playing with the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack

Finally, Petan’s journey took another turn in the 2023-24 season. On March 8, 2024, he was traded from the Wild to the New York Rangers for Turner Elson less than a month ago. Before the trade, he played six NHL games with the Minnesota Wild and registered two points.

Nic Petan, Iowa Wild (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Petan is now playing with the Hartford Wolf Pack, where he’s scored two goals and added three assists in 12 games. His name resurfaced last week when he played against the Marlies with the Rangers’ AHL affiliate, the Wolf Pack. He contributed a point to the team during his time on the ice.

This recent performance suggests that he may have found his niche as a reliable AHL player, but it also raises doubts about whether he will ever return to the NHL. According to Cap Friendly, his AHL salary is listed at $550,000, a decent salary. If he continues playing at the AHL level, he will likely be able to make a stable and comfortable career path moving forward.