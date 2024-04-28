Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Capitals – Game 4

The New York Rangers take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight for Game 3 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(1M) Rangers at (2WC) Capitals

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4

8 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, truTV, MSGSN, TBS, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS

New York leads best-of-7 series 3-0

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider

Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski, Chad Ruhwedel, Filip Chytil, Louis Domingue, Adam Edstrom

Injured: Blake Wheeler (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn — Nic Dowd — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev — Dylan McIlrath

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Michael Sgarbossa, Hardy Haman Aktell, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Lucas Johansen

Injured: Vincent Iorio (upper body), Trevor van Riemsdyk (upper body)

Status report:

Sandin, who hasn’t played since April 7, and Jensen, who hasn’t played since April 13, have been working their way back from upper-body injuries. Both wore regular jerseys at the morning skate and Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said he is optimistic they will play.

van Riemsdyk is out after the defenseman was injured on a hit by Rempe in Game 3. Iorio, a defenseman, skated in a non-contact jersey.

Aube-Kubel returns to the lineup in place of Miroshnichenko.

