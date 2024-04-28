Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Capitals – Game 4

The New York Rangers take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight for Game 3 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
(1M) Rangers at (2WC) Capitals
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4
8 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, truTV, MSGSN, TBS, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS
New York leads best-of-7 series 3-0
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider
Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski, Chad Ruhwedel, Filip Chytil, Louis Domingue, Adam Edstrom
Injured: Blake Wheeler (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn — Nic Dowd — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Nick Jensen
Alexander Alexeyev — Dylan McIlrath
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Michael Sgarbossa, Hardy Haman Aktell, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Lucas Johansen
Injured: Vincent Iorio (upper body), Trevor van Riemsdyk (upper body)
Status report:
- Sandin, who hasn’t played since April 7, and Jensen, who hasn’t played since April 13, have been working their way back from upper-body injuries. Both wore regular jerseys at the morning skate and Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said he is optimistic they will play.
- van Riemsdyk is out after the defenseman was injured on a hit by Rempe in Game 3. Iorio, a defenseman, skated in a non-contact jersey.
- Aube-Kubel returns to the lineup in place of Miroshnichenko.
