Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Capitals – Game 4

The New York Rangers take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight for Game 3 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(1M) Rangers at (2WC) Capitals

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4

8 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, truTV, MSGSN, TBS, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS

New York leads best-of-7 series 3-0

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider

Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski, Chad Ruhwedel, Filip Chytil, Louis Domingue, Adam Edstrom

Injured: Blake Wheeler (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn — Nic Dowd — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev — Dylan McIlrath

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Michael Sgarbossa, Hardy Haman Aktell, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Lucas Johansen

Injured: Vincent Iorio (upper body), Trevor van Riemsdyk (upper body)

Status report:

  • Sandin, who hasn’t played since April 7, and Jensen, who hasn’t played since April 13, have been working their way back from upper-body injuries. Both wore regular jerseys at the morning skate and Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said he is optimistic they will play.
  • van Riemsdyk is out after the defenseman was injured on a hit by Rempe in Game 3. Iorio, a defenseman, skated in a non-contact jersey.
  • Aube-Kubel returns to the lineup in place of Miroshnichenko.

