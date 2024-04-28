Canucks vs Predators Projected Lineups – Game 4

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Nashville Predators today at Bridgestone Arena in Game 4 of their NHL playoff series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(1P) Canucks at (1WC) Predators

Western Conference First Round, Game 4

5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, BSSO, SN, TVAS

Vancouver leads best-of-7 series 2-1

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Ilya Mikheyev

Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Ian Cole — Nikita Zadorov

Casey DeSmith

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Vasily Podkolzin, Nikita Tolopilo

Injured: Thatcher Demko (undisclosed)

Status report

The Canucks are expected to use the same lineup they went with in Game 3.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Anthony Beauvillier — Colton Sissons — Jason Zucker

Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood

Ryan McDonagh — Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Dante Fabbro — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Gustavs Grigals, Juuso Parssinen

Injured: Spencer Stastney (upper body)

Status report

Stastney is out week to week after getting injured during Game 3. The defenseman briefly left the game after being hit into the boards by Joshua at 4:57 of the first period. He returned later in the first but finished his last shift at 9:20 of the second period.

