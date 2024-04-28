Canucks vs Predators Projected Lineups – Game 4

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Nashville Predators today at Bridgestone Arena in Game 4 of their NHL playoff series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
(1P) Canucks at (1WC) Predators
Western Conference First Round, Game 4
5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, BSSO, SN, TVAS
Vancouver leads best-of-7 series 2-1
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Ilya Mikheyev
Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Ian Cole — Nikita Zadorov
Casey DeSmith
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Vasily Podkolzin, Nikita Tolopilo
Injured: Thatcher Demko (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Canucks are expected to use the same lineup they went with in Game 3.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Anthony Beauvillier — Colton Sissons — Jason Zucker
Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood
Ryan McDonagh — Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Dante Fabbro — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Gustavs Grigals, Juuso Parssinen
Injured: Spencer Stastney (upper body)
Status report
- Stastney is out week to week after getting injured during Game 3. The defenseman briefly left the game after being hit into the boards by Joshua at 4:57 of the first period. He returned later in the first but finished his last shift at 9:20 of the second period.
