Canucks vs Predators Projected Lineups – Game 4

by

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Nashville Predators today at Bridgestone Arena in Game 4 of their NHL playoff series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub

(1P) Canucks at (1WC) Predators

Western Conference First Round, Game 4

5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, BSSO, SN, TVAS

Vancouver leads best-of-7 series 2-1

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Ilya Mikheyev

Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Ian Cole — Nikita Zadorov

Casey DeSmith

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Vasily Podkolzin, Nikita Tolopilo

Injured: Thatcher Demko (undisclosed)

Status report

  • The Canucks are expected to use the same lineup they went with in Game 3.

More from THW:

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Anthony Beauvillier — Colton Sissons — Jason Zucker

Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood

Ryan McDonagh — Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Dante Fabbro — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Gustavs Grigals, Juuso Parssinen

Injured: Spencer Stastney (upper body)

Status report

  • Stastney is out week to week after getting injured during Game 3. The defenseman briefly left the game after being hit into the boards by Joshua at 4:57 of the first period. He returned later in the first but finished his last shift at 9:20 of the second period.

More from THW:

Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket