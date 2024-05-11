Lightning Affiliates Both Win Playoff Series to Advance to Next Round

While the Tampa Bay Lightning lost in their first-round series, their American Hockey League and ECHL affiliates advanced out of the first round in their respective playoffs. On Friday (May 10), the Syracuse Crunch defeated the Rochester Americans 5-2 in their Game 5 finale. The Orlando Solar Bears advanced to the second round when they defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in six games.

As a franchise with a long string of playoff appearances in the NHL playoffs, the Lighting values its affiliates’ participation as part of the development process. This continued success has come under the direction of general manager Julien Brisebois, who spent eight seasons as assistant general manager under Steve Yzerman before being promoted to general manager in 2018.

As assistant general manager, BriseBois assisted in all aspects of player personnel decisions. Whether it was player development, analytics, contract preparation and negotiation, collective bargaining agreement interpretation, compliance, and salary arbitration for the Lightning and the Crunch, for whom he also served as general manager, he helped set the stage for the Crunch’s string of AHL playoff appearances.

Crunch Advance With Thrilling Game 5 Win

After squandering a 3-0 lead and falling at home in overtime in Game 4, the Syracuse Crunch rallied and defeated the Rochester Americans, 5-2, in the winner-take-all Game 5 to advance to the North Division Finals.

After taking a 3-2 lead into the third period, The Crunch scored in the third to build on their lead. Alex Barré-Boulet skated the puck down the left wing and sent a last-minute feed across the slot for Cole Koepke to chip in for his second of the night. Felix Robert then potted one into the empty net to secure a Crunch win and send the team to the North Division Finals.

Felix Robert, Syracuse Crunch (Image: Syracuse Crunch)

Brandon Halverson started in goal for all five games of the series and earned the Game 5 win, stopping 16-of-18 shots.

When the Lightning were eliminated, the Crunch got a boost in their roster depth when Tampa reassigned goaltender Matt Tomkins and defensemen Max Crozier and Emil Lilleberg to Syracuse. Lilleberg skated in all five games for the Lightning during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, while Crozier appeared in three contests.

Solar Bears Advance to Round 2

In the series that saw three overtime games, the Solar Bears eliminated the Swamp Rabbits in Game 6 by a score of 5-1 on Tuesday, April 30. Evan Fitzpatrick made 46 saves as the Solar Bears moved on to face the Florida Everblades, the defending Kelley Cup champion, in the South Division final.

During the regular season, the Solar Bears were led by Brayden Low, who had 23 goals and 49 points, and Aaron Luchuk, who had 22 goals and 49 points. Spencer Kersten had six goals and eight points in the first round. Fitzpatrick played in 24 games in the regular season and had a 2.59 goals against average with a .915 save percentage.

Currently trailing the Everblades 3-1 in that series, the Solar Bears have been led by Jaydon Dureau and Darik Angeli, who have scored 11 points each in the Bears’ ten playoff games. Fitzpatrick has been in the net for all ten games, compiling a 3.08 goals against average with a .906 save percentage.

The Solar Bears will try to fend off elimination when they host the Everblades on Saturday (May 11). The Crunch will face the Cleveland Monsters in the North Division final, with Game 1 on Thursday, May 16, and Game 2 on Saturday, May 18. If necessary, the Crunch will return home to host the Monsters for Game 3 on Wednesday, May 22, and Game 4 on Friday, May 24. Cleveland will host Game 5 on Sunday, May 26.