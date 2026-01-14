Introducing the ECHL’s Trenton Ironhawks

On Tuesday, Jan. 13, the ECHL announced the name for their newest franchise: the Trenton Ironhawks. It was announced earlier this season that the Utah Grizzlies would no longer be playing in Utah and would be relocating to Trenton. After an extensive fan vote, it was decided that the Trenton team would be called the Ironhawks. This was a significant event, not just for the ECHL but for Trenton, too. This signaled that hockey would be returning to the capital of New Jersey.

The History of ECHL Hockey in Trenton

Trenton previously had an ECHL team, the Trenton Titans. They were an ECHL expansion team in the 1999-00 season. They played until 2006-07, spanning eight seasons in the league. From there, they rebranded to the Trenton Devils, a nod to their NHL affiliate, the New Jersey Devils. This lasted for four seasons, from 2007-08 through 2010-11. After the 2010-11 season, Trenton went back to being called the Trenton Titans. This lasted for two seasons until they ultimately disbanded in 2013.

Related: ECHL Players Serves Strike Notice to League

The Titans were the Devils’ ECHL affiliate for the entire duration they were in the league. Their current ECHL affiliate is the Adirondack Thunder. Both Devils’ affiliates, their ECHL affiliate and their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, do not play in the state of New Jersey.

The Grizzlies are currently the ECHL affiliate for the Colorado Avalanche. There is a chance that they will still be Colorado’s affiliate. At the same point, moving to Trenton could shift the entire team’s affiliations, especially since the Devils’ contract with the Thunder is expiring this season. We’ll see what happens once the current season is over.

Ironhawks’ New Branding

Along with their new name, the Ironhawks released their official logo. The logo is, of course, a hawk, which looks like it is made of iron. The rivets in the wings nail home the iron look. The body of the hawk has a blue-ish tint to it as a nice accent. The beak and the eyes are red, which are focused on picking up the red hockey stick with its talons below.

Trenton Ironhawks Logo (Photo credit: Trenton Ironhawks website)

Based on the logo, the team colors are red, gray, and blue. This is very close to the colors of the USA flag, which are red, white, and blue. The Ironhawks derive their name from the legacy of industrial workers who made the city what it is today.

At the press conference, Mayor Reed Gusciora stated, “The arrival of the Trenton Ironhawks is an exciting moment for our city. This team brings new energy to the CURE Insurance Arena and creates opportunities for residents, visitors, and local businesses alike. The name Ironhawks reflects Trenton’s industrial roots and the strength and resilience that define this community. This is a proud new chapter for Trenton sports.” Trenton has a long and storied history of sports in their city, and now the Ironhawks are here to write a new chapter.

The Ironhawks Will Carry on The Titans’ Legacy

Hundreds of people flocked to the CURE Insurance Arena to celebrate the announcement that Trenton would be getting their hockey team back later that evening. The event was celebrated by several members of the ECHL and also the county, including Dan Benson, the Mercer County Executive. When addressing the large crowd in the arena, he stated, “This was a labor of love over the last two years, to bring hockey back to Trenton, New Jersey. We know that Trenton is a hockey town… and you, the fans, are going to make the Trenton Ironhawks a huge success. When that puck drops in October, we want to make sure, not only do they hear it outside, but they hear it all the way in Reading, so they can hear that Trenton is back.”

The city of Trenton is already welcoming the Ironhawks with open arms. Several fans were in attendance in Titans jerseys, an ode to the team that was in this arena previously. The Ironhawks are not looking to replace the Titans; they are looking to honor them. They will not erase what the Titans have built in the city of Trenton, but rather add to their legacy.

The puck drops for the Ironhawks in the 2026-27 ECHL season. It is already shaping up to be an exciting season, and there will be plenty more fanfare and excitement as they get ready to take to the ice for the first time.