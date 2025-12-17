Hockey Is Taking Off in Idaho — and the Utah Mammoth Are Helping Drive the Momentum

It was only Kory Scoran’s first full season of pro hockey in 2007 when he won the Kelly Cup with the ECHL’s Idaho Steelheads in Dayton, Ohio. It had been a wild ride for the defenseman and the team. The Steelheads were one of the best teams in hockey heading into the playoffs, finishing the season with a 42-24-6 record.

In the playoffs, the Steelheads took out Devan Dubnyk and the Stockton Thunder in six games in the first round. They then dispatched the Las Vegas Wranglers in the second round, which was the team that took them out in the previous year’s playoffs. To get to the final, they eliminated the Alaska Aces in five games before moving on and clinching the championship by winning four straight games against the Dayton Bombers after losing the first game.

“It was surreal to tell you the truth,” Scoran said. “Being a rookie, everything just happened so fast. You’re going through the grind of everyday playoffs. Once we got to the finals, the gravity hit a little bit.”

Despite it being his first season, Scoran became a big part of the Steelheads. His biggest moment came in Game 4 of the finals, where he scored the double overtime winner that paved the way to winning the Kelly Cup in Game 5. At only 26, Scoran was celebrating and drinking beers with guys like Jay Beagle.

The one regret that Scoran has 18 years later is that the Steelheads weren’t able to win it in front of their fans in Boise. After celebrating in Dayton, the team flew back to Idaho. Coming from a non-traditional hockey market, the players weren’t expecting anything crazy from the fans back in Boise. The second the plane landed, the hockey-enthused fanbase was waiting for their champions.

“The fans were at the airport when we landed,” Scoran said. “They had a limo set up for us, and a shuttle to go down to the rink. There was a big party at the rink with all the fans and ticket holders, and stuff like that.”

18 years later, Scoran felt a similar energy coming from the hockey community in Boise. The announcement of the NHL coming to the Gem State in the form of a preseason game between the Utah Mammoth and the Los Angeles Kings had the whole city talking.

“The day that game got announced, the buzz, especially in the hockey world, was through the roof,” Scoran said. “Everybody was asking each other, ‘Are you going?’”

That preseason game showed a glimpse of the often-overlooked hockey community in Boise, a rapidly expanding, passionate fanbase on the cusp of getting even bigger. It’s a comparison to Salt Lake City and how it grew into one of the 32 markets in the NHL. Now, just as other markets have helped them, the Mammoth are doing their part to grow one of the strongest minor league markets in hockey.

A Passionate and Growing Hockey Community

Since 1997, the Steelheads have been a staple in the Boise community. They started as an expansion team in the West Coast Hockey League (WCHL), winning three division titles and reaching the Taylor Cup Finals twice.

Even at the beginning, the local population showed up to support the Steelheads. Despite being more acclimated to college football and the nearby Boise State University, they consistently sold out during their WCHL days, averaging above 4,700 fans each season, almost a sellout in a 5,000-seat arena.

“The community has embraced us from day one,” said team president Eric Trapp. “We sold out most of our games in the early years, and usually most of the Friday and Saturday games over our history. But now we are selling out all of our games well in advance. The early struggles were like any new business building up that fan base, but we were lucky that the community embraced us so well early on that our struggles have been fairly small.”

Related: Ripping Off the Band-Aid: Mammoth’s Terrell Goldsmith Makes Return to Hockey After Long Recovery

Due to financial instability, the WCHL collapsed. The league was absorbed into the ECHL, which included the Steelheads. It didn’t affect the Steelheads, as in their first season in the league, they went on a dominant run to win the 2004 Kelly Cup, Idaho’s first pro sports championship.

The team continued to grow, hosting the ECHL all-star game in 2007 and winning their second Kelly Cup that season as well. Despite the Great Recession of 2008 taking out almost all of their WCHL siblings that joined the ECHL with them, the Steelheads continued thriving. In the past couple of seasons, a majority of their games have been sellouts, and they are currently in the top half of the ECHL’s attendance.

The Idaho Steelheads salute their fans after a win (Photo credit: Idaho Steelheads)

The success of the Steelheads has only grown interest in the sport of hockey. Youth programs and learn to play programs have flourished in the city despite the limited ice, and it looks like it will keep growing for the foreseeable future.

It is Scoran’s present-day job to make sure that happens. Around 13 years ago, the defenseman thought he was returning for another season with the Steelheads. A phone call from the general manager at the premier community rink in Boise changed his life.

Scoran was offered the director position at the rink, which he accepted. He’s the man to credit for the creation of the Learn to Play program and the Idaho Jr. Steelheads. It’s the founding of the youth programs that he’s really proud of, as it hooks the whole family into the sport of hockey.

“Boise is one of the fastest growing cities, and we have a lot of people coming from all over that have joined our programs that have really helped them explode,” Scoran said. “Our Learn To Play program, where we have 150 kids in it, is really helping feed our programs, and it’s been a really great program for us. It’s probably one of the things I’m most proud of. Giving kids an opportunity to play at an affordable price and get into the game. Having their parents get into the game without having to break the bank has been really cool. Once your kid falls in love with the sport, you’re hooked as a parent.”

With the success of the Learn to Play program, Scoran has also created programs like the Jr. Steelheads and the “Bad League Beginner Adult Development” program, which is used to help adults learn how to play the game.

Scoran credits the Steelheads and the televised NHL games for helping bring kids to the rink. Because of the growing success of both of those things, more and more kids have entered the programs that Scoran has created.

“We’re helping develop fans,” Scoran said. “They have fans coming in. They’re going to the games wanting to play hockey. We’re taking in new hockey fans that want to watch a high level of hockey, so they’re going to these NHL games. It’s been tremendous growth.”

It’s helped that the Steelheads have become an attractive market for ECHL players. The team is usually able to attract bigger names in the league, along with getting some help from prospects that are sent to the team by the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Texas Stars.

It’s shown with the Steelheads’ history since joining the ECHL. The team has only missed the playoffs twice in its 20-plus years in the league. Trapp credits the city and the arena setup for the popularity of the Steelheads among players.

“The biggest thing is the setup of the arena with the airport so close and the Grove Hotel attached to the arena,” Trapp said. “The visiting teams fly in and have a 10-minute ride to the hotel/arena, and then can take an elevator down from their hotel room right to the locker room. The other big asset is the downtown of Boise, which is very vibrant with lots of restaurants and bars, and things to do within a block of the arena. Downtown is a clean, vibrant, and safe atmosphere that provides lots to do for the fans and the visiting teams.”

Boise has also become a favorite spot for retired players to live. Multiple former Steelheads players have settled down in the capital of Idaho and have helped out the team and the youth programs in their spare time, including Scoran, who met his wife in the city.

Kory Scoran, Idaho Steelheads (Photo credit: Kory Scoran)

“It’s very family-oriented, recreation-oriented,” Scoran said. “I’ve been here for almost 20 years now, and everybody’s super friendly. It reminds you of small town America or small town Canada, where I grew up, where everybody’s friendly, everybody wants to help each other. That’s the way I’ve always felt Boise has been. Everybody waves to each other, and everybody takes care of everybody. That’s something that attracts a lot of families.”

A Mammoth-Sized Impact

Even just one professional game or a short visit from a pro team can help create countless memories. Since the arrival of the Steelheads, multiple NHL teams have gone to the area to try to create their own fan base in Boise.

The first NHL teams to go to the city were the San Jose Sharks and the Kings back in 1997, before the Steelheads even existed. The Kings ended up winning that game 4-1.

Pro hockey eventually returned to Boise in 2018, but not in the way most expected it to. The Dallas Stars, who have been affiliated with the Steelheads for over 20 years, held their training camp there. The camp concluded with a public intersquad scrimmage that was well attended by fans. The Stars were impressed with Tyler Seguin, in particular, loving the layout of the rink and the numerous things to do in the city.

“This city, it actually blew me away,” said Seguin to the Idaho Statesman. “I didn’t really know what to expect here. I thought it was going to be more of a small town, but it really wasn’t. There’s a lot of people and fun things to do.”

With the success of the Stars’ training camp, three years later, preseason hockey returned to Boise as the Arizona Coyotes and the Vegas Golden Knights faced off against each other. The game was a sellout despite being played at the same time as a Boise State football game. The Knights won that game 5-1.

It wasn’t the only foray into Boise for the Knights. They have repeatedly visited the city in the summertime during their “Golden Knights Road-Trip,” where the organization visits multiple cities and hosts hockey clinics, among other activities.

The other newest franchise, the Seattle Kraken, has also tried its best to claim Boise as its own. When deciding on where to put a minor league franchise, the Steelheads were actually in the running to be promoted to the AHL and be affiliated with the Kraken. They later chose to place their minor league team in Coachella Valley, but it shows how impressive the Steelheads’ organization has been.

However, once the Mammoth entered the league, there was no more debate on who had the most reach in Boise. The Mammoth is by far the closest team to Boise. During their first season, Scoran remembered a lot of families drove down to Salt Lake City to watch the team play.

“Vegas is pretty far, Seattle is pretty far,” Scoran said. “To be able to drive and jump in your car and do a quick little trip to Salt Lake. That’s a big deal. It gives a lot of access to the NHL that we’ve never had before on a whole other level.”

Having the Mammoth play in Boise was like capturing lightning in a bottle for the hockey community in the city. When the team played the Kings there earlier this season, fans showed up in bunches, waiting for the doors to open. Fans got to see present-day stars Lawson Crouse and Karel Vejmelka play while also watching future stars like Cole Beaudoin and Tij Iginla.

Puck is dropped and we are underway. NHL hockey is back in Boise. #TusksUp pic.twitter.com/c5kzcrbhuN — Chase Beardsley (@ChaseBeardsley_) October 1, 2025

Speaking of future stars, it was former first-round pick Daniil But who got the soldout crowd on their feet when he scored the game-tying goal in the second period. While Taylor Ward would go on to score the game-winning goal for the Kings in the third period, it was a great experience for those in Idaho Central Arena, a lot of whom wore Utah jerseys.

These kids don't mess around 💪



But makes it a 2-2 game! pic.twitter.com/jNbLiTdzPB — Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) October 1, 2025

The game was Mammoth head coach André Tourigny’s second time in Boise. He has coached preseason games in multiple non-NHL cities, including Tucson, Des Moines, and even Melbourne. He always likes it when the NHL goes to those markets to help grow the sport.

“I think it’s important to ignite the passion in fans,” Tourigny said. “When you can be a role model, the player can be a role model for certain kids who were in the stands and see certain players play, and now they can put a face on their dream. I really like that.”

Cameron Hebig, who scored the first Mammoth goal in the game, agreed with Tourigny on how impactful it was to play a game in Idaho.

“It’s a great rink here,” Hebig said. “I was impressed. I’ve never been to this rink, and it looked like a sold-out barn to me. It was nice to have the fan support and cheering us on. It’s awesome to get hockey everywhere and keep growing the game. It’s awesome that the league does this in preseason, and it’s pretty cool to be a part of.”

A shot from the blue line leads to Hebig potting in the rebound before being tripped up. The Mammoth are on the board. 2-1 Kings. #TusksUp pic.twitter.com/lygG23fHWK — Chase Beardsley (@ChaseBeardsley_) October 1, 2025

That game surely made a couple of new hockey fans. Now, maybe they want to play hockey and will go to Scoran’s programs to learn how to play. It’s a cycle. Every time a new preseason game is held, more hockey fans are made. It’s part of the reason why these preseason games are big to Boise.

“These are huge events for our building, the Steelheads, and the community,” Trapp said. “Lots of people have been excited about these NHL players coming to Boise, and we have sold them all out quickly. It’s not very often that Boise gets to see Major League Pro Athletes play in their own town. I think they (the games) are a huge boon to the hockey community. The Steelheads, along with being lucky enough to bring NHL talent to Boise, always help garner support for hockey in the Valley. It helps to get new people into the sport, either playing or just coming to watch.”

Utah Mammoth forwards Ben McCartney and Cameron Hebig provide net front presence during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings in Boise, Idaho (Photo credit: Idaho Steelheads)

Preseason games aren’t easy to put on either. The arena owners or the city itself are usually the ones who have to call teams to try to get them to agree to play a game out of their own market. They then have to pay for those teams to come to their market. It can land a city in hot water with its residents, as recently happened with Quebec City. However, it’s been nothing but positive for Boise.

By the way, this is what the arena looks like in the middle of the game. Nearly a sold out crowd. Idaho showed up. #TusksUp pic.twitter.com/4WoVmaoF4l — Chase Beardsley (@ChaseBeardsley_) October 1, 2025

It’s very similar to how Utah landed an NHL team. They had the Utah Grizzlies for years, helping build a hockey community. With some preseason games being played at the Delta Center, the craving for an NHL team became even bigger.

“Salt Lake is a new market in the NHL, and a success story so far,” Tourigny said. “I think it can inspire other markets like Salt Lake City.”

Mammoth owner Ryan Smith plans to do exactly that, not just with his NHL team but with his NBA team as well. Ever since the Mammoth entered the NHL, both they and the Utah Jazz have expanded their streaming territories to include all of Idaho. The Mammoth have also held multiple youth hockey clinics in Boise and around Idaho.

To Smith, Boise and the rest of Idaho are his team’s territory just as much as the rest of Utah is. In some cases, people from Boise have a shorter travel time to the Delta Center than people in the team’s own state.

“The number of people we have coming down from Idaho or Wyoming, we are there,” Smith said. “We are their sports teams on the professional level. It’s not by accident that we spent a lot of time and broke the model in the NBA when we took over to make sure they had our games up there. I think that has not gone unnoticed up there. Sometimes, depending on where you’re at, it’s closer to Wyoming and Idaho than it is to Southern Utah. This brand and what we’re doing in Salt Lake, this is a chance for us to kind of lead the region.”

Scoran agrees with Smith’s comment, acknowledging that not only is Salt Lake City the closest professional market, but also one of the closest major cities to Boise, which means a lot of families often commute to and from the two cities to attend youth hockey tournaments, among other things.

“A lot of our families play a lot of youth hockey down in Salt Lake,” Scoran said. “It’s the closest hockey hub for us. A lot of our travel families and stuff like that are always in Salt Lake. For affordability and access, going to Salt Lake is definitely the easiest way to go watch. It’s smart, and it’s good to have that presence here.”

A Future Relationship in the Making

So, how does the Mammoth keep expanding its reach in Boise? The same way they got their team through continued youth clinics, preseason games, and other events that spread their reach into the hockey community.

Continuing to provide resources for hockey in Boise will go a long way to further strengthen the bond between the community and the Mammoth. It creates an appreciative feeling among the hockey-loving Idahoans because the Mammoth simply don’t have to do what they’ve been doing.

However, by doing that, it creates support for the Mammoth. It gets to the point where you create a fanbase in Boise where families can easily drive down to Salt Lake City and buy tickets to go to Mammoth games.

A big thing that could happen is an eventual affiliation between the Steelheads and the Mammoth. With the Grizzlies relocating to Trenton, New Jersey, the Steelheads will be the closest minor league team to Salt Lake City.

The Mammoth’s AHL affiliation with the Tucson Roadrunners reportedly ends after next season, when the team is set to move to Reno, Nevada. They also currently don’t have an ECHL team. On top of that, the New Mexico Goatheads are set to come into the ECHL next season. The Stars will be the team’s official consultants in hockey operations and player development.

While the Stars recently extended their partnership with the Steelheads to 2027, and Trapp made it clear that the relationship between the two has been great, it is something to keep an eye on in the future.

“We have been affiliated with the Dallas Stars for over 20 years now,” Trapp said. “We have had a great relationship, and though we are not actively looking to replace them, we are always willing to talk about potential partnerships with the Mammoth if it makes sense for both sides. We always love to work with the Mammoth yearly to bring an exhibition game to Boise if they are interested.”

When an opportunity arises, affiliation with the Mammoth could be really beneficial for both sides, as a flight to Salt Lake City is way quicker than a flight to Dallas. However, if given the opportunity, could Boise support an AHL team if the two sides agree on an affiliation one day? Scoran certainly thinks so.

“I think with the fan base we have with hockey growing, we can fill an AHL stadium,” Scoran said. “I know it gets a little bit different with the American League on how they’re allocated, but as far as a fan base to fill a stadium, I definitely think so. It’s such a great venue to play hockey in, and as far as the way the organization has treated the players, it’s been amazing. Players love playing here, so I don’t think you’d have a tough time convincing people that we’re going to put a team in Boise and have players come and fans go watch, that’s for sure.”

It’s more complicated than a simple promotion to the AHL. The league has stated recently that they are content with 32 teams to match the 32 NHL teams. There won’t likely be another AHL team until a 33rd NHL team exists.

A lot of things could also happen. An AHL team could fold (highly unlikely, considering that the league has stated all 32 current markets are healthy), a team could go up for sale, or a team could ask to be demoted. Not to mention, what would be the price to move out of the ECHL, both financially and personally?

Trapp takes all of that into consideration when thinking of the future of the Steelheads. However, he does take one more thing into account. Boise is a very fast-growing city. One day, he’s confident the city could support something bigger than an AHL team.

“I think that Boise is an AHL-sized market now, and we have the following to support AHL,” Trapp said. “But it is more complicated than people understand, as there are only so many AHL memberships, and we have an ECHL membership now. There are no AHL memberships available at this moment, and if one became available, what would the cost be to move up and out of the ECHL? One day, if Boise continues to grow, it will certainly be able to support an NHL team. If Boise gets a Major League sport, the first sport will be hockey or soccer.”

Whether it’s the AHL or the NHL, an official partnership with the Mammoth or a relationship with the team as it is today, the future of hockey in Idaho is bright. It’s shown with the consistent attendance at Steelheads games, the growth of youth programs, and even new teams around the area. The state recently welcomed a junior team in eastern Idaho, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings. The team has sold out its 4,100 capacity arena throughout its short history, becoming one of the most popular junior teams in the country.

You can ask any former Steelhead about how passionate and supportive the hockey community is in Idaho. They’ll tell you the same thing. They’re some of the best fans in hockey.

“The fan base is an unbelievable place to play (in front of) during the regular season,” Scoran said. “The playoffs, the intensity was at a whole other level. You could really feel it in the crowd. It’s one of the best rinks in the ECHL to play in, and the fans are just die-hard.”

A sold-out Idaho Central Arena crowd watches the Utah Mammoth and the Los Angeles Kings play each other during a preseason game (Photo credit: Idaho Steelheads)

While the Steelheads might always be the city’s number one team, Boise and Idaho as a whole are an untapped market just waiting for an NHL team to step in and claim it as its own.

The Mammoth certainly looks like the team to step in and do that. It seems like they want to be the team to do that with their recent action to bring youth camps and preseason hockey to the Gem State. With Salt Lake City being the biggest major city closest to Boise, they are the ideal team to do that.

It seems like a fruitful relationship for both teams, just waiting to happen. The Steelheads and Idaho get much-needed NHL presence and resources in the city and the state. The Mammoth gets to grow their new fanbase into another state, who will travel to Salt Lake City to buy tickets and even merch. It’s a win-win situation. As Scoran said, it makes the Idaho fans feel appreciative, which creates loyalty. Looking out for the little guy goes a long way.

“When one team like that thinks about a place like Boise and comes in and has an exhibition game here and does what they (the Mammoth) did at the rink on Saturday, and has a camp, I think fans feel really appreciated,” Scoran said. “They care about the little guy over here in Boise. That goes a long way with reciprocating with our fans who want to support the Mammoth and go down to watch games.”

When Scoran first got out of college, he didn’t know much about Boise or Idaho. The reason why he chose to join the Steelheads was that some of his teammates were going there. Over the past 20 years, he’s learned all about the hockey community and has done his part in helping grow it.

From helping win the 2007 Kelly Cup to his actions as director of the local rink, working for the city, he’s seen it all. Every up and down, including multiple NHL teams coming and going through town. Yet, despite everything that’s happened, he still believes the best is yet to come with the Mammoth coming into the NHL, and he’s excited to help build a relationship between the two to help continue to improve one of the most overlooked hockey communities in the country.