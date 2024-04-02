Blues Will Benefit From Jimmy Snuggerud Staying in College

With the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the St. Louis Blues selected forward Jimmy Snuggerud out of the United States National Development Program (USNDP). He has since played two seasons at the University of Minnesota and contributed to two U.S. World Junior teams, including the gold medal-winning 2024 squad. After Minnesota was eliminated from the tournament in a loss to Boston University this past weekend, he’s had a decision to make.

Although there was a report that indicated the Blues’ interest in signing him to an entry-level deal, he has decided to return to Minnesota for his junior season. Let’s get into why it’s not an easy decision, but a smart one for the young winger.

Snuggerud’s Choice is Tough, But Smart

A lot of Blues fans and the club themselves were looking forward to bringing Snuggerud in for the rest of the 2023-24 season. Now would’ve been a great time for him to play at the NHL level for the rest of this season to get experience under his belt. However, I think this is a wise decision made by him.

Jimmy Snuggerud, University of Minnesota (University of Minnesota Athletics)

He’s going to be just 20 years old this season at Minnesota and will have the chance to develop his game even further. He’s also likely going to avoid playing in the American Hockey League (AHL) as well. He can mature quite a bit with a third season in college and rebound from not scoring as much this season as he did in 2022-23. I’d be surprised if he didn’t get close to 30 goals or more in 2024-25. He has an elite shot and the versatility to score in several ways. He’ll be one of the best scorers in college next season after being outside of the top 10 this season. There’s also unfinished business at Minnesota as well after they’ve fallen short in the tournament in his two seasons.

This statement from Blues general manager Doug Armstrong is supportive of the decision, “After talking to Jimmy and his family the past couple days, the organization fully supports his decision to commit to another season at the University of Minnesota. We look forward to watching his continued development towards becoming a solid contributor for the St. Louis Blues in the future by playing a lead role for the Golden Gophers against top college competition next year.”

The prospect pool continues to improve and he’s a big part of that. He’s been fun to watch at Minnesota and that won’t change next season. It’s another opportunity for him to develop and he’s smart to take his time as he develops his way to the NHL. The Blues will need him next season and beyond.

Blues Will Need Snuggerud Next Season

I do not doubt that the Blues will be able to sign him when the 2024-25 season concludes for Minnesota. There will likely be a week or two left in the NHL season at that point and he can slide right into the lineup. I don’t think it’ll matter where the club is in the standings either, they’ll want to play him. The youth movement that features Snuggerud, Zachary Bolduc, Dalibor Dvorsky, Jake Neighbours, and others could be in full force by then. The best thing about his game is the ability to score from anywhere and fit on either power play unit, which he could do right now if he signed the deal with St. Louis.

The club is bullish on Snuggerud’s potential and rightfully so. He’s going to be one of the best players in college hockey next season and will be more than NHL-ready by the season’s end.