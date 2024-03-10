Blues’ Prospect Jimmy Snuggerud’s Floor & Ceiling

The St. Louis Blues’ 2022 first-round pick, Jimmy Snuggerud, has emerged as one of the most talked-about prospects in college hockey this season due to his sublime shot and offensive prowess, making him a game-changing talent in Minnesota.

With Logan Cooley and Matthew Knies departing Minnesota for the NHL to begin their professional careers, many anticipated a decline in Snuggerud’s production. However, with Knies’ and Cooley’s versatile skillset and playmaking abilities absent, Snuggerud has had the opportunity to become their primary goal scorer, a role in which he has thrived. Despite a slowdown in his overall production without them, his knack for scoring goals has become even more evident.

Snuggerud has played in 34 games to this point and has recorded 19 goals and 12 assists for 31 points while remaining the driving force for the Golden Gophers, who currently sit in the top 10 in the NCAA men’s hockey standings.

Given the Blues’ current lack of goal-scoring depth, Snuggerud is poised to become one of the most valued members of the franchise. However, there is an Achilles’ heel to this scenario: what if he doesn’t reach the ceiling that Blues fans envision for him? It’s with this consideration in mind that it’s important to discuss the realistic expectations for his career and development.

When Will Snuggerud Be with the Blues?

Snuggerud’s debut with the Blues is highly anticipated, akin to the excitement surrounding Zachary Bolduc. With considerable hype surrounding him, he has the potential to elevate his goal-scoring abilities to compete against NHL goaltenders, potentially mirroring the impact of Vladimir Tarasenko sporting the Blue Note on his chest.

Jimmy Snuggerud, University of Minnesota (University of Minnesota Athletics)

Amidst this anticipation, many Blues fans are questioning when general manager Doug Armstrong will sign the former 23rd overall selection. Snuggerud’s unlikely to join the organization this season given their current position in the standings. With the team currently out of playoff contention, rushing him into the lineup would likely serve no purpose other than providing him with a brief taste of NHL action. However, in the grand scheme of things, this short-term exposure is not worth jeopardizing his long-term development.

Related: Best-Case Scenarios for Blues’ Top Prospects

It’s not uncommon for some players to receive NHL experience even when their team is out of playoff contention. In recent years, we’ve seen players like Nick Blankenburg, Kent Johnson, Matty Beniers, and Owen Power gain early exposure to NHL speed and competitiveness. While this exposure may have benefited them in the long run, from Armstrong’s perspective, maximizing Snuggerud’s cost-effective contract would ensure long-term financial stability for the team and flexibility to make future roster moves, especially considering the potentially high cost of his first NHL contract.

The more likely scenario is signing Snuggerud in the off-season and having him join the organization for training camp, where he can compete for a roster spot. This approach allows for a more deliberate and strategic integration of Snuggerud into the team, ensuring his development is prioritized while also considering the team’s long-term goals and financial stability.

Snuggerud’s Ceiling and Floor

Snuggerud has the potential to become a franchise player for the Blues if he lives up to the expectations set for him. However, like every prospect, there is also the chance that he may not meet the team’s expectations. Every draft class has seen its share of prospects who didn’t pan out as anticipated.

Jimmy Snuggerud, University of Minnesota (University of Minnesota Athletics)

While it may seem like Snuggerud’s playing style could seamlessly transition to the NHL, it’s essential to acknowledge the significant differences in speed, competitiveness, and talent level between college and the NHL. The NHL presents a whole new level of challenge, and success at the collegiate level doesn’t always guarantee success in the professional league.

Ceiling

Snuggerud stands poised to reach his potential in the NHL, especially considering the current roster makeup of the Blues. With players like Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas, who excel at setting up scoring opportunities, Snuggerud’s goal-scoring abilities could be further elevated. Additionally, examining his stats from last season reveals his capability as a playmaker.

Drawing from his performances in juniors, NCAA, and the World Juniors, there’s an expectation that Snuggerud could become a point-per-game player in the NHL, with the potential to reach 40 goals. In attempting to evaluate and find comparables for him, several names come to mind, including David Perron and Tarasenko. However, upon closer examination, Alex DeBrincat emerges as a balanced comparison in terms of play style and point production.

Alex DeBrincat, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

DeBrincat has consistently demonstrated a balanced offensive presence throughout his career, reaching the 40-goal mark twice. His ability to score goals, coupled with his consistent playmaking and decision-making, align with Snuggerud’s strengths. Both players exhibit a knack for scoring goals from various positions on the ice and are potent threats on the power play. While they may not excel in threading the needle with their playmaking, their intelligent decision-making with the puck has contributed to their success on the ice.

Floor

When considering Snuggerud’s floor as a player, it’s important to acknowledge that it’s not as low as some may perceive. His exceptional shot alone ensures him a permanent place on the power play. With the expectation that he will eventually become the Blues’ top-line forward, the team can rely on him to deliver crucial goals when needed. Since Perron’s departure in free agency a few seasons ago, the Blues have faced challenges in finding a reliable goal scorer in critical moments.

Even in a scenario where Snuggerud has a subpar season or fails to meet the lofty expectations set by fans, he still has the potential to consistently score around 25 goals and provide 35 assists. This hypothetical floor places him in a similar category as DeBrincat, underscoring his reliability as a goal-scoring threat and playmaker.

Snuggerud’s Future with the Blues

As mentioned earlier, the Blues have the opportunity to secure a future star in Snuggerud, provided he meets the team’s expectations. However, even if he doesn’t reach his maximum potential, his floor remains that of a middle-six forward who can still pose a significant threat on the power play.

According to Jfresh, Snuggerud holds an 11 percent chance of evolving into a future superstar in the league, and an 84 percent chance of becoming a regular first-line player in the NHL. His undeniable talent positions him as a potential successor to Buchnevich should he become available in two seasons.