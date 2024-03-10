Sabres News & Rumors: Power, Luukkonen, Bryson & Thompson

On Saturday afternoon, the Buffalo Sabres faced the Edmonton Oilers in what turned out to be one of the oddest endings I’ve seen in a game – ever. The game was intense, almost playoff-like. The Oilers had the bulk of the play, but the Sabres hung in there. Despite falling behind early, they rallied to overcome a two-goal deficit and eventually finished with a thrilling 3-2 shootout victory over the Oilers.

Buffalo’s two goals were scored by Jacob Bryson and Tage Thompson to even the score.

Item One: The Game’s Odd Ending

As the game went into overtime, the Sabres thought they had a dramatic victory when Owen Power scored with just two seconds remaining on the clock. Both teams disappeared into their respective dressing rooms. However, the celebration was short-lived as officials announced the results of a replay review. The Sabres had been offside nearly 18 seconds earlier when defenseman Bowen Byram entered the Edmonton zone an inch (or less it seems) ahead of the puck.

The sudden turn of events created chaos and confusion. Oddly, the Sabres mascot, Sabretooth, rushed down Buffalo’s tunnel to alert the team. Fans, who had begun to leave the arena, dragged themselves back into their seats, grumbling their frustration and booing as the game went into a shootout to determine the winner.

However, the game seemed destined for the Sabres because the setback was momentary. Buffalo clinched the win in the shootout, potting two goals while the Oilers scored only one.

Item Two: Three Reasons the Sabres Beat the Oilers on Saturday

There were three reasons the Sabres won the game. First, goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was outstanding. His impressive performance in goal included stopping a total of 30 shots through overtime. In the shootout, he then also denied two of the three Oilers’ attempts.

Ukko Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Second, the Sabres mounted a comeback highlighted by key goals scored by Bryson and Thompson. Bryson’s game-tying goal came with just eight minutes remaining in the game. Thompson had scored earlier in the game and his goal provided the momentum shift needed for the Sabres to keep pushing and take over more of the play later in the game.

Third, the Sabres showed a good measure of determination in their comeback. They maintained their composure and forced the game into a shootout. In short, they hung in there and came back.

Item Three: More About Luukkonen’s Strong Performance

Luukkonen’s outstanding performance is worth noting again. He was the Sabres’ key to the win. His play was instrumental against the Oilers who pressed hard throughout the game. In total, he displayed remarkable skill under pressure. His key save against Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the Oilers’ final shootout attempt sealed the win for the Sabres.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Moreover, Luukkonen’s goaltending also played a key role in ending Connor McDavid’s streak of assists at 13 games, despite his many scoring chances during the game. Despite facing a ton of high-quality shots, Luukkonen was solidly on his game. If the Sabres still have any playoff aspirations, he’s the reason. He has been the cornerstone of the team’s success over the past two months of the season.

What’s Next for the Sabres?

The Sabres have a busy schedule ahead. They start with a home game against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. This will be followed by another home game on Thursday against the New York Islanders.

The Sabres then hit the road for a game against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. On Monday, they head further west to take on the Seattle Kraken; and, then they double up the next night with a game against the Canucks in Vancouver on Tuesday. The team needs to keep winning for any chance at making the playoffs.