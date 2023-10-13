Sabres’ Owen Power Out to Earn His New Contract

Owen Power is 20 years old. He’s played only 87 career games, yet the Buffalo Sabres chose to sign him to a $58.45 million contract ($8.35 million average annual value) until the 2030-31 season. The organization is willing to go all in on this young star, even if he has only a single season under his belt. While many don’t think he’s earned that kind of money yet, the Sabres disagree. They locked him in for the long term.

This is the season that Power will prove the team right or wrong. The Sabres made a bold statement by re-signing him to a seven-year deal. This move, closely following the extension of Rasmus Dahlin, underscores Buffalo’s commitment to building an elite blue line. Power’s contract, set to start in the 2024-25 season, signifies a belief in his pivotal role in the Sabres’ future success.

Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In this post, I’d like to briefly review Power’s hockey career thus far, including last season’s rookie performance. I’ll then consider what the best expectations might be this season for the young defenseman. What kind of an impact can he have on a Sabres team that is standing on the brink of entering the playoffs for the first time in many years?

A Look at Power’s Hockey Journey Thus Far

Standing at an imposing 6-foot-6 and weighing 218 pounds, Power is a left-shooting defenseman. He was the team’s first-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. So far, he’s lived up to that potential.

Power’s path to the NHL began with the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League (USHL). There he registered 25 points in 58 games during the 2018-19 season. He followed that up by putting up 40 points in 45 games in the 2019-20 season.

Related: Buffalo Sabres Goalie Devon Levi: The Real Deal

Moving to the University of Michigan, he played in Ann Arbor for two seasons. Over his collegiate career, he recorded 16 points in 26 games in the 2020-21 season and an impressive 32 points in 33 games during the 2021-22 season.

His NHL debut started small. During the 2021-22 season, he put up three points in eight games. However, last season, Power played his first full NHL campaign and put up 35 points in 79 games. Although there were ups and downs, the Sabres believed he showed enough for them to be certain of what they were getting.

Power’s Rookie Season Had Highs and Lows

As noted, Power’s rookie season was just that, a rookie season. It was filled with both highs and lows, which is not surprising. Even for a team’s first-overall pick, there’s a learning curve, especially on the blue line. In one early game against the Detroit Red Wings, his playmaking skills allowed him to contribute three assists in a 7-6 shootout victory.

Latest News & Highlight

However, there were lows. Power endured a lengthy 23-game goal drought. Yet, even in the face of such adversity, he displayed steady improvement and showed glimpses of his immense talent. Over his last 12 games of the season, Power registered an impressive 10 assists and showed both his playmaking skills and vision on the ice.

Related: Zach Benson Makes the Sabres’ Roster Much Better

His overall season statistics totaled four goals and 31 assists (for 35 points) in 79 games. Particularly noteworthy was a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 14, 2023, where Power recorded two assists in a 4-3 win. By the end of the season, he had demonstrated his ability to set up his teammates and contribute to his team’s success. In general, he became a reliable blueliner.

Three Expectations for Power’s Second Full Season

As Power continues to gain valuable NHL experience, fans can look forward to watching him evolve into one cornerstone of their team’s blue line. Looking ahead at what the upcoming season might hold for Power, I want to share three best-case expectations.

Expectation One: Power Will Increase His Offensive Prowess

Power’s playmaking abilities and scoring potential are undoubtedly emerging aspects of his game. In this best-case scenario, fans can anticipate him continuing to develop these skills. With his vision and ability to move the puck effectively, he should significantly contribute to the Sabres’ offensive output.

Casey Mittelstadt and Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

I predict he will be able to put together an increased point total. I believe he’s likely to hit the 50-point plateau. If the Sabres offer him an increased chance on their power-play units, his assist total should rise. Look for Power to grow both in his confidence and in his ability to impact the scoresheet.

Expectation Two: Power Will Grow In His Defensive Reliability

While offensive contributions are important, being a reliable defenseman is equally crucial. Power’s size and reach allow him the chance to become a force in front of his own net. Watch for him to leverage that size to build on his skills.

Related: Buffalo Sabres’ 5 Best-Case Scenarios for 2023-24

In the best-case scenario, Power will learn more about how to position himself wisely and block shots. Expect him to improve last season’s solid plus/minus rating of plus-10. His reliability as a blueliner should increase. Using his experience to develop more consistency in his defensive play should happen naturally this season.

Expectation Three: Power Will Have a Playoff Impact With the Sabres

While this might be a stretch, I fully expect the Sabres to make the postseason this year. Can the team go on a deep playoff run with this bunch of young players, who knows? But if they do, watch for Power to make a significant impact in any game.

Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In this best-case scenario, expect the Sabres to gain a playoff berth. If so, Power’s next big test will be on a much bigger stage. If he can contribute crucial goals and assists, as well as increase his steady defensive play in the postseason, his status as a rising star in the NHL will rise. Even more importantly, the Sabres’ future will look so much more promising.

The Bottom Line

Power’s contract extension highlights the Sabres’ expectations of him as he continues his NHL journey. If he has the determination, which I believe he does, he could achieve a bright future in Buffalo and the NHL.

Related: 3 Under-the-Radar Sabres to Watch in 2023-24

Yes, there will be challenges in his sophomore season. However, the Sabres are betting he’ll prosper as he gains more experience. Who’s to say they are wrong?