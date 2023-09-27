Buffalo Sabres Goalie Devon Levi: The Real Deal

Devon Levi is a rookie goalie for the Buffalo Sabres. Born on December 27, 2001, in Montreal, Quebec, he began his career in the junior leagues of Quebec, but his collegiate success is what put him on the map.

Levi’s Solid Collegiate Career & World Junior Championships

Levi’s college career at Northeastern University was impressive. During the 2021-2022 season, he appeared in 32 games with a remarkable 1.54 goals-against average (GAA) and an amazing save percentage of .952. The following season, (in 2022-23), Levi played in 34 games, maintaining a 2.24 GAA and a save percentage of .933. During his collegiate career, he earned the prestigious Mike Richter Award, presented to the best goaltender in NCAA Division I men’s hockey.

Devon Levi. Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Levi’s international breakthrough came during the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship when he represented Team Canada. His performance was almost magical, earning a .964 save percentage en route to a gold medal victory.

Levi Eventually Lands with the Sabres

Levi changed hands a few times before joining the Sabres. In 2019, his draft pick rights were transferred from the St. Louis Blues to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Then, in 2020, he was part of a trade that sent his rights from the Maple Leafs to the Florida Panthers. In the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Levi was selected by the Panthers in the seventh round (212th overall).

Finally, in July 2021, he was traded, along with a first-round pick, from the Panthers to the Sabres in exchange for Sam Reinhart. When the 2022-23 Northeastern University campaign ended, Levi almost immediately jumped to the Sabres’ roster for the last part of their season.

Levi’s Surprising Impact on the 2022-23 Season

Levi’s NHL debut was highly anticipated. His impressive collegiate career had already raised expectations, and he didn’t disappoint. He made his debut against the New York Rangers in late March, making 31 saves and leading the team to a thrilling 3-2 overtime win.

He followed that up with four wins in his first five starts (and ended the season with a 5-2 record). He looked unflappable in the crease, showing both composure and the ability to make crucial saves under pressure. Not only did he play well, but he injected renewed energy into the Sabres’ playoff hopes.

As the team fought for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference last season, the rookie goalie often guarded the Sabres’ net. The Sabres ultimately came up short, but Levi gave the fanbase aspirations for the 2023-24 season.

Looking Ahead to the 2023-24 Season

Levi displayed remarkable consistency for a rookie. Against the best hockey players in the world, he posted a .901 save percentage and a 2.94 goals-against average, showing his potential to become a cornerstone player for the Sabres in the seasons to come. His ability to weather the pressure of an NHL season hints at a bright future in Buffalo.

Devon Levi, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

After a surprising 2022-23 season, Levi’s emergence as a potential starting goalie was one of the Sabres’ most exciting developments. As fans look ahead to this season, there are good reasons to be excited about his future. His journey from a standout NCAA goaltender to a highly successful NHL rookie was remarkable, and it will be a captivating story to keep an eye on as the season unfolds.

What Sets Levi Apart from Other Young Goalies?

What sets Levi apart is his consistency. Whether it was during his junior career, the World Junior Championships, or college hockey, he has excelled at every level. His talent is undeniable. He has the keen ability to track the puck, make key saves, and be a dominating presence. He’s become a unique and valuable asset for the Sabres and could be the team’s X-factor this season.

Levi has quickly become one of the most highly prized players in the organization. His development over the past few years has exceeded all expectations. Now two questions remain: How promising is his future? How big of an impact can he really make?

The Bottom Line

As the Sabres aim to climb the standings, Levi could be the key to their success. He’s shown the ability to perform under pressure with remarkable consistency.

Devon Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen of the Buffalo Sabres. Can they become a solid twosome this season?

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Sabres fans should be excited about what he will bring to the team. His presence might just be the spark needed to reignite the team’s hopes for a brighter future in Buffalo.