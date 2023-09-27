NHL Rumors: Senators, Flames, Oilers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Ottawa Senators do have a way to get their salary cap down, but, so far, are unwilling to pay the cost. Meanwhile, Mikael Backlund has changed his position on a contract negotiation with the Calgary Flames and the two sides are working on a deal. Are the Edmonton Oilers shifting around their blue line? And, is Calle Jarnkrok on the verge of being traded by the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Senators Have Options For Pinto, Mostly Involving Mathieu Joseph

In both his 32 Thoughts column and on the latest episode of “32 Thoughts: The Podcast”, Elliotte Friedman spoke about the Ottawa Senators and the ongoing situation with Shane Pinto. Friedman wrote that there have been some conversations between the Senators and the Philadelphia Flyers regarding Mathieu Joseph, all in an attempt to get the cap space Ottawa needs to sign Pinto.

Mathieu Joseph, Ottawa Senators (Photo by Steven Kingsman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Philadelphia has expressed interest in Joseph and sees a potential fit. However, the Flyers are not inclined to make the trade easy and are leveraging their position. They are reportedly seeking a high-level prospect or potentially the first-round draft pick acquired from Detroit in the Alex DeBrincat trade, a proposition that Ottawa has thus far been hesitant to agree to.

Friedman and Marek pondered the various scenarios, with the worst-case outcome for Ottawa being Joseph placed on waivers and sent to the minors. The crucial question remains whether the Senators can secure Shane Pinto’s contract for just under $2.1 million, and whether that will be sufficient to finalize the deal. Pierre LeBrun seems to think Pinto’s camp is asking for around $2.5 million on a two-year deal. The situation continues to evolve, leaving the Senators and their fans awaiting the resolution of this intriguing poker game in the trade negotiations.

Backlund Talking Contract With the Flames

Calgary Flames’ forward Mikael Backlund has reversed his stance on contract extension talks, signaling a willingness to engage in negotiations for a longer-term commitment with the team. TSN’s Chris Johnston, speaking on “Insider Trading,” revealed that discussions have already commenced and are set to continue in the near future.

This change of heart follows Backlund’s initial reluctance during the summer to broach the subject of an extension. Friedman anticipates that the extension is likely to span three years with an average annual value (AAV) approximating $5.5 million. Both sides appear willing to reach an agreement, although the specifics of the deal remain uncertain.

Backlund’s decision to initiate extension talks reflects his growing confidence in the team’s new leadership and his desire to contribute to the Flames’ ongoing success. If he does sign in the next few days, he’s likely named the team’s captain following the news.

Ekholm to Mentor Broberg This Season?

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug has shed light on the Edmonton Oilers’ plan for Mattias Ekholm in the upcoming season. The team is looking to pair Ekholm with young talent Philip Broberg for a portion of the season, believing that Ekholm’s presence can provide stability and bolster Broberg’s confidence, much like his impact on Evan Bouchard last season.

Bouchard, on the other hand, is expected to share minutes with Darnell Nurse, and the Oilers are optimistic that this duo can handle the responsibilities of the top defensive pairing without succumbing to defensive pressure. Should this plan succeed, Ekholm and Broberg could form a complementary pair. Cody Ceci and Brett Kulak are slated to team up in the third defensive pair, as evidenced by their preseason game together against the Jets.

Are the Maple Leafs Trading Calle Jarnkrok?

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ preseason has been marked by a conspicuous absence: Calle Jarnkrok, a versatile player who played a pivotal role in the team’s lineup last season, has been notably absent from practice squads and preseason games. Mark Masters of TSN reports that he skated alone before the rest of the players took the ice on Wednesday, and on Tuesday, Masters reported the Maple Leafs were calling Jarnkrok’s absence a “maintenance” issue.

This perplexing situation has ignited fervent speculation about Jarnkrok’s future with the Maple Leafs, with some suggesting that a trade may be coming. The cloud of uncertainty surrounding his status, combined with the Maple Leafs’ pressing need to address salary cap constraints. This could just be a slight injury, but the fact the Leafs have been so quiet on this front has fans wondering what’s going on.