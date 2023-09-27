Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Lisowsky, Samsonov & Jarnkrok

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at Brandon Lisowsky’s impressive performance during the Traverse City tournament and his unique scoring ability for a 19-year-old. Second, I’ll share what I believe is one of the Maple Leafs’ x-factors for the season. That’s second-year (with the team) Ilya Samsonov. I believe he has the potential to become one of the NHL’s best starting goalies.

Third, in the face of some recent rumors that Calle Jarnkrok’s absence from the preseason lineup is a bit more than an injury – in fact, perhaps a trade is coming – I’ll offer reasons why the Maple Leafs should not trade him. He has too much versatility and chemistry with star players, and his contract is too cost-effective compared to his larger value.

Item One: Brandon Lisowsky Looks Good for 19-Year-Old

Lisowsky is a 19-year-old seventh-round pick (218th overall) by the Maple Leafs in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. I hadn’t noted him before, but it’s worth pointing out that he scored a surprising hat trick during the final game of the Traverse City Prospects Tournament. Despite being an undersized player at 5-foot-9, he has shown his scoring ability with 71 goals and 139 points in 133 regular-season games over the last two seasons with the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

With our final pick, we select Brandon Lisowsky.



Lisowsky’s hat trick included a remarkable wrist shot from the deep slot and a skillful forehand-to-backhand move. Throughout the prospect’s third and final game, he displayed a knack for getting to the net and scoring. Given that he was the team’s absolutely last draft pick in 2022, he’s done quite well.

Despite his impressive performance, Lisowsky remains unsigned by the Maple Leafs and has returned to Saskatoon for the upcoming season. In fact, his most recent stat line shows that he’s played two games there already this season and (ironically) has no goals and two assists.

Item Two: How Good Can Ilya Samsonov Be?

The Maple Leafs’ goalie situation this season appears stronger than last. Last season’s newcomer Ilya Samsonov had a standout season in 2022-23 and now finds himself under increased pressure (but also with more opportunity) to prove he can be the team’s number one starter. Because he was taken to arbitration by the team, he only signed a one-year contract. He’s now the undisputed top goalie in the team’s depth chart, and his first season in Toronto showcased his skills and ability to handle the pressure.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Samsonov’s combination of a carefree demeanor and strong dedication make him a nice fit for the team. I believe (as does Elliotte Friedman, who spun Samsonov’s potential between periods of the second preseason game) that he’s poised for a breakout season. His previous season stats, including a 2.33 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage in 42 games, show he has the potential to become one of the NHL’s top-flight goalies if the team can maintain good defensive support in front of him.

Because he’s playing for his next contract, Samsonov should be motivated to lead the team to success. Obviously, the best-case scenario would be Samsonov guiding the Maple Leafs to a Stanley Cup. But, he’d have to be good and stay injury free to do so.

Item Three: Maple Leafs Should Not Trade Jarnkrok

Jarnkrok hasn’t participated in either preseason game, and that’s raised questions about his condition. I read a rumor that the team was getting ready to trade him. I don’t believe it; however, if they are, I hope they don’t.

I’m thinking it’s probably an injury tweak and the team is letting the youngsters play more during the preseason. It’s likely a bit more than just load management. Jarnkrok probably isn’t at full health but would be ready for the regular season if need be. Right now, there’s no need to push him because (as I say) his absence has created a chance for playing younger players during training camp.

Calle Jarnkrok, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Jarnkrok is a player the Maple Leafs should hold onto for several reasons. First, he is incredibly versatile and can seamlessly switch between positions and adapt to different roles the team needs. In that, he’s Alex Kerfoot lite (salary-wise). Head coach Sheldon Keefe obviously values this flexibility; he’s made Jarnkrok an essential part of the team’s roster.

Furthermore, his chemistry with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner enhances the team’s offensive depth. Jarnkrok can play with this group, which was evidenced by his career-high 20 goals in his first Maple Leafs season.

Equally key is Jarnkrok’s team-friendly contract (with an average annual value of just $2.1 million). That gives the team financial flexibility and long-term stability. In a league where middle-six forwards often are paid higher salaries, Jarnkrok is both a bargain and a valuable asset. There’s no reason I can see the Maple Leafs even consider trading him.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Tonight, John Tavares plays his first game with the team against the Buffalo Sabres. I watched a video today where he discussed his excitement to form chemistry with two new linemates in Matthew Knies and Sam Lafferty. Ever the captain, he noted that it was a great opportunity for him to raise his game by utilizing their skill sets.