Kraken Should Start Shane Wright in the AHL This Season

Once again, the Seattle Kraken have a big decision to make when it comes to Shane Wright. After bouncing around between the NHL, American Hockey League (AHL), World Juniors, and the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), the expectation is he will spend the majority of the season in one place where he can get some games in at the pro level and continue his development. While the idea of having him on the Kraken’s opening night roster is one Seattle will consider, what may be best for him and the team is if he starts the season in the AHL.

AHL Option

As reported by Geoff Baker of the Seattle Times (from ‘Kraken prospect Shane Wright will be allowed to play in AHL if he can’t make NHL squad’, The Seattle Times, Sep. 12, 2023), Wright will be eligible to play in the AHL this season as he has been granted an exemption despite not meeting the threshold of the CHL-NHL Transfer Agreement. This is great news for Seattle as it means that regardless of whether or not he makes the team, he will turn pro, and they can keep a close eye on him all season. Sending him to the AHL also means that he can start to learn how to play the Kraken’s brand of hockey so that it will be an easier transition for when he is eventually called up.

Shane Wright, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While some may expect Wright to be NHL-ready as early as this upcoming year, spending a season in the AHL so that he can get used to the speed and skill level of the pro game does have some benefits. For example, Jason Spezza, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Adam Larsson were all top-five picks who spent time in the AHL after making their NHL debuts, and all have had very successful careers. This is an opportunity that doesn’t come around often, which is why taking some of the pressure off the young center by starting him in the minors may be the best option.

No Space In The NHL

Another reason Wright may be better off in the AHL to start the season is there is just no room on the NHL roster. With the additions of Kailer Yamamoto and Pierre-Édouard Bellemare, as well as the return of André Burakovsky, Seattle has strong depth at every position, blocking a potential path for any young players. Here is a prediction of what the Kraken’s opening night forward group may look like:

André Burakovsky Matty Beniers Jordan Eberle Jaden Schwartz Alexander Wennberg Jared McCann Eeli Tolvanen Yanni Gourde Oliver Bjorkstrand Brandon Tanev Pierre-Édouard Bellemare Kailer Yamamoto

Based on how the Kraken have assembled their roster, the only real place Wright could play is on the fourth line, but that would mean scratching one of Bellemare or Yamamoto, which is highly unlikely. This would also mean that, once again, he would be seeing less than ten minutes of ice time a game or being consistently scratched, which at this stage of his career, could be detrimental to his development. When breaking everything down, it doesn’t make sense to have him start in the NHL but rather be given top-line minutes and opportunities in the AHL, where he can continue to develop his overall game.

Starting The Season In The AHL Is The Right Decision

Starting Wright in the AHL can be beneficial to both the player and the organization. From the player’s perspective, it takes some of the pressure off him as there will be less media attention, while for Seattle, it allows the organization to judge where exactly he is in his development. If they feel he is ready midway through the season, they can call him up, or if they think he needs a bit more seasoning, they can keep him with the Coachella Valley Firebirds and allow head coach Dan Bylsma and his team to work with him throughout the season. While having him in the NHL to start the year is tempting, especially if he plays well in the preseason, having him begin the season in the AHL with the Firebirds is the right decision.

Latest News & Highlights