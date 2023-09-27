Canucks’ Tyler Myers Has Milestones to Hit in 2023-24

The Vancouver Canucks preseason is underway. With the 2023-24 season so close, certain players could be gearing up to hit important career milestones individually or with their respective teams. With Tanner Pearson getting traded to the Montreal Canadiens, resolving some of the Canucks cap uncertainty, it appears defenceman Tyler Myers will begin the season with the organization. It is often surprising to realise Myers is entering his fifth season with the team. Considering the flack he sometimes gets from the fanbase, it’s important to acknowledge the notable milestones he is swiftly approaching. Assuming he will stay with the Canucks for the final year of his contract, let’s look at some of them he could hit this season.

Myers Could Reach 1,000 Games

The biggest milestone Myers could reach that is tangible is playing his 1000th game in the NHL. He currently sits at 918 games played, exactly 82 away from reaching number 1,000. While it is the most impressive on this list, it is also the most unlikely. Myers is projected to play on the third pair this season behind Filip Hronek, Ian Cole, Carson Soucy, and, of course, captain Quinn Hughes. While his physicality and defensive play add some stability to the defence corps, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the team rotate Myers with younger defencemen throughout the season.

Tyler Myers, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While the competitive Canucks blue line is a reason why Myers may be absent from a game this season, it appears that should be the only reason. His bill of health with the Canucks is impressive. Last season he only missed four games. The season prior, in 2021-22, he played a full 82-game campaign. Myers can undoubtedly hit the 1,000-game mark this season, barring an injury.

Assuming the coaching staff doesn’t sit him due to his play, we could see a Myers 1,000-game silver stick ceremony in the Canucks season-closer. Where’s the Canucks season-closer you ask? Winnipeg. Now, wouldn’t that be an amazing moment?

Move Into Top-100 of Canucks Scoring

The following few milestones are not as momentous as reaching the 1,000-game mark, but they do mean something. The Canucks history book is rich with fan favourites spanning decades. Myers, who joined the team in the 2019 offseason, is on the brink of entering the top-100 all-time scoring list in Canucks history.

Latest News & Highlights

Currently, Myers has 77 points in 283 games with the Canucks. To crack the top 100, he needs to score 17 points to surpass Taylor Pyatt. However, teammate Andrei Kuzmenko can also reach Pyatt this season; therefore, Myers would need to hit 18 to guarantee a spot by the end of the season. If he does this, he will pass Christian Ehrhoff, who has 94 points in a Canucks uniform. While Myers’ offence has dwindled over the past two seasons, he should be able to score just enough to squeak in.

Over the past two seasons, Myers has scored at a 0.21 points-per-game (P/G) pace. Using the last two seasons as a baseline to project this season’s stats, we can predict that Myers should be a shoo-in for about 17 points. If he plays all 82 games, or just around it, he should be within striking distance of passing Pyatt and Ehrhoff, making this another milestone to watch.

Other Minor Scoring Milestones for Myers

Some other minor, rapid-fire milestones Myers could hit this season are: breaking the top-30 in Canucks scoring and goal-scoring by a defenceman and reaching the 350-point mark in his career. Currently, he sits at 342 career points. A mere eight will get him to the spot. While 50-point intervals aren’t typically recognized, as a defenceman, it’s a more impressive feat.

Tyler Myers, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

To break into the top 30 of goals among defencemen and pass Yannick Weber, Myers would need four. He’s currently tied for 36th all-time with 14. He needs to score four goals, which Myers has not done since the 2020-21 season when he scored six. Despite the low threshold, the defenceman has a combined two goals over the last two seasons, making this milestone a bit of a stretch.

The final minor milestone for Myers is entering the top 30 of scoring among Canucks defencemen. This one, he will likely hit a quarter of the way through the 2023-24 season. He currently has 77 points as a Canuck. He needs a quick four points to pass Michel Petit (81) for 30th all-time in franchise scoring for defencemen. The mark is easily the most doable of any milestone stated. Pointing out these smaller milestones is to give credit to Myers. Despite often facing criticism from fans, he is inching up the franchise’s record book, which is something to celebrate.

Related: Vancouver Canucks’ Player Milestones for the 2023-24 Season

Whether Myers hits these milestones depends on his health, staying in the lineup, and not getting traded. While a feat like reaching 1,000 games depends on him playing in every match this upcoming season, the team records, such as Canucks’ scoring milestones, are possible even if he misses a dozen games for any reason. Aside from the 1,000-game milestone, these accomplishments may appear small; however, it is important to celebrate players on their feats. The 2023-24 season is quickly approaching, meaning names, such as Tyler Myers, will shuffle around in the Canucks record book.