Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs. Rangers – Game 1

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden this evening for Game 1 of their second-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
(2M) HURRICANES at (1M) RANGERS
Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 1
4 p.m. ET; ESPN
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Andrei Svechnikov
Jordan Martinook — Jack Drury — Martin Necas
Teuvo Teravainen — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Tony DeAngelo
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Jackson Blake, Brendan Lemieux, Maxime Comtois, Scott Morrow, Bradly Nadeau, Spencer Martin, Dylan Coghlan, Ryan Suzuki, Ronan Seeley
Injured: Jesper Fast (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Status report
- Pesce, a defenseman, did not make the trip to New York with the Hurricanes. He remains out.
- DeAngelo, who was dealing with an upper-body injury, practiced Saturday and will play.
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider
Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski, Louis Domingue, Adam Edstrom, Filip Chytil
Injured: Blake Wheeler (lower body)
Status report
- Fox will play after practicing Saturday. He didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday with the Rangers for maintenance.
