Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs. Rangers – Game 1

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden this evening for Game 1 of their second-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(2M) HURRICANES at (1M) RANGERS

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 1

4 p.m. ET; ESPN

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Andrei Svechnikov

Jordan Martinook — Jack Drury — Martin Necas

Teuvo Teravainen — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Tony DeAngelo

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Jackson Blake, Brendan Lemieux, Maxime Comtois, Scott Morrow, Bradly Nadeau, Spencer Martin, Dylan Coghlan, Ryan Suzuki, Ronan Seeley

Injured: Jesper Fast (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Status report

Pesce, a defenseman, did not make the trip to New York with the Hurricanes. He remains out.

DeAngelo, who was dealing with an upper-body injury, practiced Saturday and will play.

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider

Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski, Louis Domingue, Adam Edstrom, Filip Chytil

Injured: Blake Wheeler (lower body)

Status report

Fox will play after practicing Saturday. He didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday with the Rangers for maintenance.

