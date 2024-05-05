Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Stars – Game 7

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight for Game 7 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
(2WC) GOLDEN KNIGHTS at (1C) STARS
Western Conference First Round, Game 7
7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TBS, BSSW, SN, TVAS
Best-of-7 series tied 3-3
Golden Knights projected lineup
Tomas Hertl — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault
Ivan Barbashev — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio
William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Zach Whitecloud — Noah Hanifin
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Paul Cotter, Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Hutton, Anthony Mantha
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body)
Status report
- Vegas will use the same lineup from its 2-0 win in Game 6 on Friday.
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston
Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven
Evgenii Dadonov — Tyler Seguin — Joe Pavelski
Craig Smith — Radek Faksa — Sam Steel
Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Mason Marchment (undisclosed)
Status report
- Dallas held an optional morning skate.
- Faksa will return after sustaining an undisclosed injury in Game 4.
