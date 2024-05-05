Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Stars – Game 7

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight for Game 7 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

Western Conference First Round, Game 7

7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TBS, BSSW, SN, TVAS

Best-of-7 series tied 3-3

Golden Knights projected lineup

Tomas Hertl — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Ivan Barbashev — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Zach Whitecloud — Noah Hanifin

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Paul Cotter, Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Hutton, Anthony Mantha

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body)

Status report

Vegas will use the same lineup from its 2-0 win in Game 6 on Friday.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston

Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven

Evgenii Dadonov — Tyler Seguin — Joe Pavelski

Craig Smith — Radek Faksa — Sam Steel

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Mason Marchment (undisclosed)

Status report

Dallas held an optional morning skate.

Faksa will return after sustaining an undisclosed injury in Game 4.

