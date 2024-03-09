Grading the Sabres’ 2023-24 Trade Deadline Acquisitions

It was a fairly tame trade deadline this season overall, and Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams followed suit. Only making a handful of deals, he brought in a couple of draft picks, a minor league defender, and a top-end young defender to round out their defensive core. With most of the teams around them buying key assets, the Sabres made moves to improve now and later, which is exactly how they should be looking to improve.

Sabres Swap Mittelstadt for Byram

Before the trade deadline even came, the Sabres were ahead of the curve and made a pure hockey trade with the Colorado Avalanche when they sent them forward Casey Mittelstadt in exchange for defenseman Bowen Byram. The Sabres had a logjam of forwards in their top-six, and finding a place for Mittelstadt was becoming difficult. His 47 points at his time of departure were team-leading for the Sabres, and he goes to the Avalanche with the potential to be a difference-maker right away.

Byram made an immediate impact in his first game played, as he put up a goal and an assist, along with around 25 minutes of ice time. Mittelstadt left the Sabres with 186 points in 339 games played, and Byram entered with 63 points in 146 games (now at 65 points in 147 games due to his first game played as a Sabre).

Bowen Byram with the Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On the surface, the trade looks to be a win-win scenario that leaves lots of upside on both ends. Both players are young and growing and have plenty to offer their respective teams. As one of the biggest trades in Kevyn Adams’ career thus far, this one will be watched closely. For now, considering how good the return is and how much it improves both their offense and defense, I give this one a solid “A” grade.

Sabres Send Captain Okposo to Cup Contender

In a more heartbreaking move, the Sabres traded their captain, Kyle Okposo, to the Florida Panthers in exchange for defenseman Calle Sjalin and a conditional seventh-round pick in 2024 (the condition being that it turns into a 2024 fifth-round pick if the Panthers win the Stanley Cup). Okposo has been the backbone and lifeblood of this team since Jack Eichel’s departure. He took a group of kids finding their way in the NHL and showed them how to be pro-level players. His leadership, combined with his dedication to the city of Buffalo, have been nothing short of spectacular. He finished his Sabres career with 516 games played, 103 goals, and 245 points, a solid showing overall.

Coming back the other way is a draft pick and a 24-year-old Swedish defenseman in Calle Sjalin, who will more than likely be a player to help the Rochester Americans. With Okposo’s departure, there will be some room to make a few call-ups and maybe start giving young players in the AHL some limited opportunity. As a whole, this trade only really happened to get Okposo onto a contending team, and I have no issue with that. He finishes his Sabres career, and all the best to him in Florida. The Sabres get a “B” for this trade since they got something in return for him and did right by what was best for his career.

Sabres Move Erik Johnson to Flyers

Going into this season, the Sabres tried to bring a veteran Stanley Cup presence to the locker room in Erik Johnson. Despite his efforts and poor overall team play, the fit just did not end up working out, as Johnson posted a mere three goals and zero assists in 50 games with the Sabres. He goes to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick and will be a decent bottom-pairing option for them as they make a playoff push.

Erik Johnson with the Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Johnson struggled with the Sabres for the last couple of months, so getting a mid-round pick for him is a fantastic return. I was not expecting Adams to flip him for more than maybe a third-round pick to a team that needed some depth on defense, so getting a pick one round below that is more than satisfactory. Grading this one is an easy “B+” for Adams.

Sabres Move Rochester Goaltender for a Pick

In a late development deal, the Sabres moved their minor league backup goaltender Devin Cooley to the San Jose Sharks for a seventh-round pick in 2025. Cooley has been an average piece for the Americans all season long, posting a 6-6-2 record, a 3.77 GAA and a .891 SV%. He’s a minor league asset at best right now, and Adams was able to fetch around the same price for his captain, Okposo. I consider this deal nothing more than a steal, considering Cooley’s contract is set to expire this offseason. This is a fully recognized “A+” return, considering even fringe goalie Malcolm Subban was traded earlier for future considerations.

Sabres Move The Right Pieces Out to Prepare for 2024-25

Even though some other pieces, like Victor Olofsson and Zemgus Girgensons, did not get moved at the deadline, the Sabres did some solid work. Older assets were moved out, and young assets were moved in. And as they continue to try and improve for the coming season, they are set up for a big offseason. They have eight picks in the 2024 draft and have solidified a very young and talented defensive core in Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, Byram, and Mattias Samuelsson. Adding in the fact that they have some high-end forward prospects who will challenge for NHL positions in 2024-25, the Sabres are setting up for some big moves at the draft and free agency.

Byram was easily the crown piece of this year’s deadline for the Sabres. And if he continues to develop and teach the other young defenders how to play like champions, he will be an even more valuable pickup than previously considered. The Sabres still have a lot of work to do if they are going to become a playoff team, and even when they miss it again this season, they will be set up right going into next season. The 2024 trade deadline can be considered a success for the Sabres, and fans should rest easy.