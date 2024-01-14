Canucks’ Demko, Pettersson, Miller & Boeser Voted 2024 All-Stars

The Vancouver Canucks will be well represented at the 2024 All-Star Weekend in Toronto as Elias Pettersson, JT Miller, Brock Boeser and Thatcher Demko were voted in by the fans to join the festivities along with Quinn Hughes. They almost created their own starting lineup – they just needed one more defenceman to complete the ensemble. Rick Tocchet will also be joining the fivesome as he was announced as one of the coaches yesterday (Jan. 12).

SHOWED UP❗️



Thanks to your votes #Canucks fans, Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, Thatcher Demko, and Brock Boeser are set to join Quinn Hughes at the 2024 #NHLAllStar game! pic.twitter.com/lJe8B1iIHk — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 13, 2024

After yet another victory – their fifth in a row on the road against the Buffalo Sabres – the Canucks sit first in the NHL with 61 points, thanks in large part to their five All-Stars. They also lead the league with 164 goals and have become a well-oiled machine under the tutelage of Tocchet and assistant coaches Adam Foote, Sergei Gonchar and Mike Yeo. Needless to say, the Canucks deserve to have a large contingent at All-Star Weekend, which will take place over three days from Feb. 1-3.

Demko Returns to the All-Star Game

Another big reason why the Canucks are at the top of the league is because of their goaltender. Demko has bounced back from his injury-riddled season and returned to the All-Star, Vezina Trophy form he showed in 2021-22 when he was last seen at an All-Star Game.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With his career-high fourth shutout against the Sabres earlier today, he is tied with Connor Ingram and Tristan Jarry for the lead in that category. He also has a solid 2.47 goals-against average (GAA) and a .919 save percentage (SV%) to go along with an equally impressive 22-8-1 record on the season.

Lotto Line Gets Voted In

The Canucks will have their entire top line at All-Star Weekend – although they may not play together due to the return of the All-Star Draft. Boeser, Pettersson and Miller have had remarkable seasons to this point. Looking at the top of the NHL’s leaderboard, the list is littered with Canucks. Starting with Boeser, he has 27 goals, which is fourth in the league. Pettersson and Miller meanwhile are both in the top 10 when it comes to points with 58 and 57 respectively. They are on pace to record 100-point seasons and make it the first time that the Canucks have had two players hit the century mark in one campaign.

Related: Canucks’ Road Trip Reveals Strengths, Challenges, and Surprises

Latest News & Highlights

All in all, it’s going to be exciting for Canucks Nation to tune into All-Star Weekend at the beginning of February. We will see how many of them play together when the All-Star Draft gets going on Feb. 1.