3 Maple Leafs Players Voted Into 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Auston Matthews will now not be the only Toronto Maple Leafs player at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. William Nylander, Mitch Marner, and Morgan Rielly have all been voted by the fans to join in on the festivities.

When the NHL announced each team’s first All-Star representative earlier this month, many believed that Nylander deserved it due to his remarkable play all season. Although Matthews got the nod, Nylander will now be joining him, thanks to the fans.

Nylander is having a spectacular season for the Maple Leafs, so he has earned this selection. In 39 games on the season, he has 21 goals and leads the team in both assists (36) and points (57). This is the first time in Nylander’s career where he has been named an All-Star.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Moving on to Marner, this is the third time in the 2015 first-round pick’s career that he has been selected to the All-Star Game. The 26-year-old has been of one of the Maple Leafs’ top forwards this season, so it is understandable that he has gotten voted in. In 39 games this season, he has 17 goals to go along with 45 points.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Liljegren Flying Under the Radar Since Injury

Latest News & Highlights

Like Nylander, this will be Rielly’s first time appearing at the All-Star Game. While he has been the Maple Leafs’ number-one defenceman for several seasons, he has never made the cut. Now, due to the fan vote, that has changed.

Rielly has earned it, too, as he has had an excellent start to the 2023-24 season. In 39 games this season, the 6-foot-1 defenceman has five goals, 32 points, and a plus-6 rating. Overall, it has been a strong season for him offensively, but especially when noting that he had just 41 points in 68 games last season.

It will be fun to see how this trio and Matthews perform at the All-Star Game from here. With the game being played in Toronto, they are going to be playing in front of a lot of their diehard fans.