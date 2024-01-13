Maple Leafs’ Liljegren Flying Under the Radar Since Injury

It’s no secret that the Toronto Maple Leafs defense has been imperfect this season. From inconsistent play within their own end, bad reads and multiple injuries resorting to a number of call-ups and replacements, things are starting to look better as of late.

While adding another name on the blueline before the trade deadline remains a strong possibility, they seem to be finding their groove as a number of players have stepped up throughout the season when they needed to. Morgan Rielly has easily been their best defenseman; Jake McCabe is looking more energetic and physical and Simon Benoit has done a great job as a sixth/ seventh defenseman. While the names have gotten attention, one name that should be getting more recognition is Timothy Liljegren.

While it’s taken a while for Liljegren to find his game at the NHL level, he’s shown in the past what he’s capable of. Now, with the defense needing to step up at certain points, he’s doing just that since returning from a high ankle sprain that forced him out for a month.

Stats Show His Impact

While it may not seem like it, there really has been a steady progression in terms of Liljegren’s impact ever since he returned from his injury. There have been stretches where they needed someone to step up. McCabe has shown to elevate his level of play and now Liljegren is starting to do the same. And it all starts with his ice time.

From Oct. 11th to Nov. 2nd, Liljegren’s ice time per game before he went down with his high ankle sprain was at 17:56. Strong minutes, but it still reflects the way he was being utilized as a third pairing defenseman on the team. Since returning on Dec. 16th, he has been averaging 20:38 per game, the second most on the team behind only Rielly and the fourth most even-strength minutes with 17:51. While he was getting steady minutes before his injury, his ice time shot up as a result of the team still dealing with injuries on the blueline. When he was called upon to take on more of a heavy work load, he has handled it well. He’s logging big minutes and you can see that when he’s on the ice, showing a calmer side in the situation that he’s in.

Even his production has been noticeable. In his first 10 games, Liljegren registered only one assist. Upon his return, he has recorded a goal and six assists, five of which were at even strength. While his production has taken off throughout his career, this stretch shows that he can still be a factor creating plays and, in the past, has known to finish them with his shot. While it’s tough to produce as a third-pairing defender, he still chips in every now and then.

Defensively, Liljegren does have strong metrics. At five-on-five with a minimum of 150 minutes played when he’s on the ice for the Maple Leafs, he has been on for nine goals against. In addition, he’s tied for the best goals against per 60 at five-on-five with 1.56, a goals for percentage of 57.14. That is impressive for a defender who’s trying to move up and show his impact in his own zone. If the offense starts to come, he can be a strong two-way player.

The combination of the minutes, increased offensive production and ability to shut things down and supress shots, shows the impact that Liljegren continues to have on this team. Even when he isn’t producing, his overall play away from the puck is strong which is catching the eye of head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Liljegren’s Responsibilities Grow

Just before their game against the San Jose Sharks, Keefe said in his press conference that he has been impressed with Liljegren’s play as of late since coming back. He talks about his progression from game to game and how he has gotten better with every opportunity that has presented itself to him.

No matter what pairing Liljegren is on, he continues to carve his role on this team with his steady and consistent game. He’s putting together more consistent play from shift to shift, more confident with leading an attack in transition, showing strong pinches and reads in the offensive zone, great gap control and challenges against the rush. He’s getting into lanes to block shots and is just providing a calm presence on a blueline that has struggled all season.

On paper, he may still be labeled as a third-pairing defender. However, Keefe is utilizing him more as a result of his consistency and being a player that he can rely on in key situations with his composure. While he hasn’t moved up in the lineup, he’s still having a bigger role this season in regards to stepping up and showing that he can still be a factor.

Even in the event that he needs to move up as a second-pairing defender or even up to the top line, he is definitely up for that challenge and has showcased it in the past. He continues to show great chemistry with Mark Giordano and proved that he can step it up and play well with Jake McCabe as they share some similarities in their game.

Flying Under the Radar

While the Maple Leafs have been getting contributions from everyone on the blue line and could still bring him help, Liljegren’s play as of late has been flying under the radar. He’s an important part of this team, showing better composure, reads and decisions.

While his progression to get to the NHL hasn’t been quick, his overall play is once again paying off for the team at a moment when they needed everyone to pitch in. He’s more consistent and has become more dependable as a result.

