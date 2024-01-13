Sabres News & Rumors: Luukkonen, Thompson, Cozens & Dahlin

On Thursday night, the Buffalo Sabres beat the Ottawa Senators by a score of 5-3. Several factors contributed to Buffalo’s success. Tage Thompson was a standout, scoring two goals. After the game, Thompson’s teammate Dylan Cozens wrapped it up nicely when he pointed out Thompson’s ability to make opponents “look silly.” Cozens also expressed the hope that the team would see more of the same from Thompson during the second half of the season.

As Cozens specifically noted, “When he has that confidence, he’s just making guys look silly out there. Those two goals were pretty hard shots. That’s the Tage we all know and love, and hopefully, we see a lot more of that the second half of the year.”

After the Senators fell behind, they tried to turn it on in the third period. However, they couldn’t overcome the Sabres’ lead. Despite a late rally, Buffalo was able to hold on for the win.

Item One: Thompson Scores Two Goals But Might Be Injured

Tage Thompson played a key role in the Sabres’ win by scoring two goals, including one on the power play. However, during the game, he suffered an undisclosed injury and couldn’t finish. Today, Thompson underwent an MRI. Right now, it’s uncertain whether he will be available for the game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Thompson is not officially ruled out, but his status is iffy. If he can’t go, his potential absence could impact the team’s offense. His first-period goals played a huge role in the Sabres’ win against the Senators. He’s an offensive leader on this team and has put up 14 goals and added 13 assists (for 27 points) in 32 games this season. He’d be tough to replace.

Item Two: Luukkonen Is Now on Three-Game Winning Streak

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen also was instrumental in the Sabres’ win by making 25 saves on 28 shots, the 24-year-old goalie’s third straight win. Although Claude Giroux was able to score two goals during the third period, Luukkonen shut the door, and the Sabres were able to hang on to their lead.

Luukkonen’s game has been up and down throughout the season. He even had a stretch of six games where his record tanked and he didn’t win in six games (0-5-1). However, over his most recent three-game stretch, he’s won them all. With the win on Thursday, he now has a 9-8-2 record with a 3.01 goals-against average (GAA) and a .899 save percentage.

Sabres fans have to hope that the spate of solid games Luukkonen has delivered during his recent winning streak is a more permanent change in his game. If so, his play will help stabilize the Sabres’ goaltending, as it has been the team’s Achilles Heel this season.

Item Three: Cozens Picks Up Two Points

Dylan Cozens contributed a two-point effort to the win. He registered an assist on JJ Peterka’s first-period goal and scored an empty-netter to seal the win. Before his two-point night, Cozens had been on a four-game point-scoring drought.

Dylan Cozens, Buffalo Sabres (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The 22-year-old forward is having a tough time regaining the form he showed last season when he scored 31 goals and added 37 assists (for 68 points) in 81 games. This season, Cozens has put up a more modest seven goals and 15 assists (for 22 points) in 40 contests. His lack of contribution has been an issue. As a whole, the Sabres just have not shown the offense that fans expected this season. If Cozens could find last season’s form again, his contributions would help turn the team around offensively.

Item Four: Dahlin Is Picking Up Points

Rasmus Dahlin added two assists (one on the power play) in the Sabres’ win; both his assists came on goals by Thompson in the first period. Dahlin has been on a mini-hot streak of two goals and five points in his last four games.

Over his last 14 games, the Sabres’ defenseman has scored six goals and added seven assists (for 13 points). Dahlin’s offensive contributions from the blue line have significantly contributed to the Sabres’ success, making him a worthy candidate as a defenseman for the All-Star game.

Item Five: Olofsson Is a Healthy Scratch Again

Victor Olofsson is having a downturn season. He was once again a healthy scratch against Ottawa. The season has been challenging for him, as he’s struggled to match last season’s impressive performance. This season, in 31 games, he’s only put up four goals and eight assists. That’s a huge fall from the 28-goal season he had in 2022-23.

What’s Next for the Sabres?

As the Sabres gear up for a challenging stretch in their upcoming schedule, they have four home games to try to move their season to above the .500 mark. The first game is against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Following a brief break, they return to action on Monday against the San Jose Sharks.

On Wednesday, they play the Chicago Blackhawks and then meet the always-tough Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The Sabres will need to bring their A-game if they are going to improve on their 18-20-4 record.