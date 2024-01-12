Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Jones, Knies & Hyman

In a tight game, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost yet another 4-3 overtime game to the New York Islanders. Exactly a month ago (Dec. 11, 2023) the Maple Leafs lost to these same Islanders on this same ice by this same 4-3 score in overtime. That night in December, the Islanders’ assist-machine defenseman Noah Dobson (he now has 36 helpers on the season) had three assists. Last night, to help ensure his team’s win, he had an extra assist to make it four. He was in on every goal the Islanders scored.

To point to the other reason why the Maple Leafs fell short, look no further than Mathew Barzal. He assisted on the Islanders’ first three goals; then, he scored a quick overtime goal to stake his team to the 4-3 overtime win. He was dynamic in the game.

Although Auston Matthews, who seems about as hot as anyone can get, scored two more goals, the team fell short. With the overtime loss, Toronto’s four-game winning streak came to an end; and, the Islanders bounced back from their last game’s loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

While the Maple Leafs played a strong 5-on-5 game, special teams play let them down. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said exactly that: “I thought 5-on-5 we were pretty good. But special teams cost us the game. We played a good game but we made mistakes.”

Item One: Auston Matthews Scores Two More Goals

As noted, Matthews scored two more goals in Thursday’s overtime loss. The star forward’s first goal of the game was a backhander early in the second period. He followed that up with a breakaway goal just a couple of minutes later. His two quick goals marked his 70th multiple-goal game, putting him just one behind Darryl Sittler for the most in Maple Leafs history.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Matthews now has 33 goals in 38 games. It might be that 50 goals in 50 games is not in the books, but it certainly looks as if another 60-goal season is in the cards. He seems almost unstoppable. After last night’s two goals, he’s maintained his lead in the NHL’s goal-scoring charts. He’s the most prolific goal scorer in the NHL since the 2018-19 season and a key contributor to the Maple Leafs’ offensive efforts.

Here’s a chart of the NHL’s leading goal scorers over those seasons (since 2018-19) according to Statsmuse.

Player Team Goals Assists Total Points Auston Matthews Toronto Maple Leafs 258 200 458 Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers 250 330 580 Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers 232 418 650 David Pastrnak Boston Bruins 232 239 471 Alex Ovechkin Washington Capitals 223 167 390

Item Two: Martin Jones Still Undefeated in New Year

Although he gave up three goals in the game, Martin Jones had another solid performance against the Islanders with 26 saves. Despite the Maple Leafs falling 4-3 in overtime, two of the Islanders’ three regulation goals were scored with the man advantage. Jones continues to be a reliable presence in the net for the Leafs.

This loss was Jones’ first defeat in his last five games, and he’s been undefeated in regulation in 2024. He has put up a record of 4-0-1 since the start of the new year. In his overall play on the season, he has an 8-3-1 record in 11 starts (13 games). His 2.15 goals-against average (GAA) and his impressive .928 save percentage rank high in the NHL. Now, until Joseph Woll returns, Ilya Samsonov will serve as Jones’ backup. Fans should count on Jones to get most of the starts over the next while for the Maple Leafs.

Item Three: Fortunately Matthew Knies’ Injury Wasn’t Serious

At first, when he was helped off the practice ice, it didn’t look as if Matthew Knies would be able to play against the Islanders last night. However, the good news was that he had “only” twisted his knee during the practice.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

After the injury scare, Knies returned to his regular first-line slot alongside Matthews and Mitch Marner. He entered Thursday’s game with eight goals and seven assists (for 15 points) in 36 games this season. He added another assist to that total last night.

Last night’s game was Knies’ second straight game with an assist. He’s faced ups and downs in his offensive output this season, only scoring one goal in his last 11 games and six points in his last 16 games. Still, no one is complaining about his on-ice play. What a great space to grow, with Matthews and Marner!

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Knies’ trajectory reminds me of Zach Hyman’s early play with the Maple Leafs. Currently, Hyman is on a pace toward 50 goals this season. He scored again last night (for his 26th goal of the season) in the Edmonton Oilers come-from-behind win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Could Knies turn into a Hyman clone? He seems to have some of the same characteristics. He’ll be a player to watch as he continues to develop within the Maple Leafs’ system.