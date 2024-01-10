Maple Leafs’ Matthew Knies Leaves Practice With Injury

With the Toronto Maple Leafs’ next game being on Jan. 11 against the New York Islanders, the Original Six club practiced today (Jan. 10). Unfortunately, their team practice has now been overshadowed by some bad news.

Maple Leafs rookie Matthew Knies left the team’s practice early after suffering a lower-body injury. The 21-year-old winger needed help leaving the ice from his teammates. He also could not put any weight down on his leg. At the time of this writing, an injury update has not been provided on Knies. However, given the way he left the ice, it is impossible not to feel concerned about the young forward.

Matthew Knies was helped off the ice at Leafs practice after suffering an injury. pic.twitter.com/Zzcae5PjR4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 10, 2024

This is unfortunate timing for Knies, too, as he has been playing with superstar center Auston Matthews and star winger Mitch Marner on the team’s first line. He also broke a five-game pointless streak in the Maple Leafs’ last game against the San Jose Sharks with an assist.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

Knies is having a solid first full season with the Maple Leafs this campaign. In 36 games on the year, he currently has eight goals, 15 points, and a plus-6 rating. Overall, he has been providing solid offensive production with the club this season. With that, his all-around game is improving, so the Maple Leafs will certainly miss him if this injury forces him out for a while.

If Knies is unable to go for the Maple Leafs’ next game against the New York Islanders on Jan. 11, it would open the door for a player like Max Domi, Tyler Bertuzzi, or Nick Robertson to be bumped up to the first line.

Nevertheless, this is certainly some concerning and upsetting news about Knies. Here’s to hoping that his injury is not too severe and that he does not need to miss significant time.