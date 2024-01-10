Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Jones, Nylander & Samsonov

After a dominant 7-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs made it clear which team has the stronger roster. Offensively, Mitch Marner led the charge with two goals and two assists. However, with seven goals scored and only one against, the win was an entire team effort; everyone worked together to control the play and dictate the game’s tempo.

Although it took most of the first period to get their first goal, after the floodgates opened, the Maple Leafs’ offensive power became evident. The team showcased a balanced attack that saw goals from Morgan Rielly, Auston Matthews, Pontus Holmberg, Jake McCabe, Nick Robertson, and Marner.

In addition to the offence, goalie Martin Jones continued his reliable play and was rock-solid whenever he was called upon.

Item One: Mitch Marner Rises in All-Time Maple Leafs Scoring

Mitch Marner contributed two goals and two assists in the Maple Leafs’ impressive 7-1 victory against the Sharks. His offence played a pivotal role in pushing the team’s winning streak to four games.

With the four points on Tuesday night, Marner moved into seventh place on the team’s all-time list with 598 career points. After the game, it also seems obvious how much Marner likes playing in Toronto. He shared the significance of having his name mentioned among the greats who have donned the jersey he grew up wearing.

Item Two: No Slowdown for William Nylander After Signed Contract

The day after his $92-million contract extension was confirmed, William Nylander wasted no time showing that his on-ice impact would continue. The soon-to-be richer Swedish forward had another solid game, picking up three assists. He now has nine points in his past four games and is tied for third place in NHL scoring with 57 points.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When he stepped onto the ice in his first game after signing the contract, he received an ovation. The crowd’s affirmation was a special moment. After the game, Nylander noted that he appreciated the excitement of the occasion and how memorable it was for him.

Item Three: Martin Jones Was Strong Again in Maple Leafs Net

Starting Jones last night made sense, especially against his former team. He has started the past five games and nine of the last 11. In those games, he’s been remarkably consistent, making key saves when needed. With Joseph Woll sidelined due to injury and Ilya Samsonov working on his game in the American Hockey League, Jones has seized the opportunity and delivered solid performances.

The skaters in front of him have also helped. Jones noted that they’ve kept a clean defensive front and made his work less taxing. On the flip side, Jones’ steady play has instilled confidence in the team.

Martin Jones, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In his last four starts, Jones has allowed only three goals, getting four straight wins and displaying a resurgence that reminds fans of his early years in San Jose. Since he joined the Maple Leafs on Dec. 7, he has an 8-3-0 record in 12 outings. Even better, he ranks among the NHL’s leading netminders with a remarkable 1.98 goals-against average (GAA) and a stellar .934 save percentage. His consistently high-level performances have been key factors in the team’s recent success.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Today, the team announced that goalie Dennis Hildeby has been reassigned to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies after joining the big club on Jan. 1. He did not make his NHL debut during his time with the team. In the AHL this season, the 22-year-old has a 2.20 GAA and an impressive .919 save percentage in 15 games.

Returning to the Maple Leafs is Samsonov, who was placed on waivers and sent to the minors on Dec. 31 after his early season struggles. While his record seems solid enough at 5-2-6, his other numbers tell a different story. He has a 3.94 GAA and a .862 save percentage in 15 games.

Look for the team to allow Samsonov to show his wares over the next few games. Can he find his form once again in the NHL?