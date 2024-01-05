2024 NHL All-Star Game Snubs

As the NHL revealed its initial All-Star selections, several prominent names found themselves on the outside. Were they “snubbed;” or are there just so many good players in the NHL that making the right choice is tough? The decisions had to be challenging for the league.

Still, there were some notable omissions from the All-Star teams. Should these players have been left out of NHL All-Star Game? Here’s a list of the players, who I believe are notable by their exclusion.

Notable Exclusion One: William Nylander (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Despite being fifth overall in NHL scoring with 51 points, William Nylander didn’t win a spot in the All-Star roster. The one-player-per-team selection format certainly didn’t do him any favours. Going up against the great Auston Matthews is tough. As a result, a deserving candidate like Nylander was sidelined.

Notable Exclusion Two: Artemi Panarin (New York Rangers)

Although Artemi Panarin missed out on an All-Star nod, it might be that he took himself out of the running. He and his wife are expecting their second child. That could be why the unexpected (no pun intended) choice of Rangers’ goaltender Igor Shesterkin over Panarin was, to some fans at least, a surprising part of the selection process.

Notable Exclusion Three: Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers)

Similar to the Maple Leafs’ predicament, with the Edmonton Oilers, a superstar like Leon Draisaitl (who was voted in last season by fans) came in second to teammate Connor McDavid. Also, similar to Nylander in Toronto, if Draisaitl makes the All-Star team, he’ll need fan support again this season to gain his spot. These two choices – in Toronto and Edmonton – highlight the challenges faced by even the most accomplished players getting to the All-Star festivities.

Notable Exclusion Four: Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche)

In a surprising twist to some, one of the NHL’s best young defensemen Cale Makar came in second to Nathan MacKinnon. No surprise really because MacKinnon is the league’s second-leading scorer. Still, leaving teammate Makar in need of fan voting to join the All-Star weekend shows even the most exciting and skilled players might miss this game this season.

Notable Exclusion Four: Vancouver Canucks (Elias Pettersson, JT Miller, Brock Boeser, Thatcher Demko)

No surprise that Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes (he’s an amazing young defenseman) was chosen. Perhaps the bigger surprise in Vancouver is that so many players might have made the team. Despite All-Star-worthy seasons, players like Elias Pettersson, JT Miller, Brock Boeser, and Thatcher Demko did not receive automatic entries. Again, the NHL needed to make some tough choices.

Notable Exclusion Five: Tim Stutzle (Ottawa Senators)

Although Tim Stutzle might not reach the 30-goal mark this season, he would be worth an All-Star nod. He’s maintained a strong scoring pace with seven goals and 27 assists (for 34 points) in 33 games on the season.

Notable Exclusion Six: Vince Dunn (Seattle Kraken)

Also, 27-year-old defenseman Vince Dunn would have been a solid choice for the Seattle Kraken. On the season, he’s put up seven goals and 33 points in his 39 games this season. Last season, he established a career-best 64 points. Dunn was overlooked. That said, Oliver Bjorkstrand is the Kraken’s No. 2 scorer. He’s deserving, as well.

Notable Exclusion Seven: Adin Hill (Vegas Golden Knights)

Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Adin Hill, who boasts the NHL’s best save percentage at .933, is a notable exclusion. Hill was left off the initial list, with the selection given to Jack Eichel. Not that Eichel doesn’t deserve the selection. However, it does suggest how tough it might be for a goalie these days. Had Hill been selected, it would have been earned.

Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The bottom line is that some great NHL players got “snubbed” for the All-Star team thus far. Fans can support their favourite players by voting them onto the team. Will Nylander, Makar, and Draisaitl (as well as others) get the fans’ votes? We’ll see soon enough.