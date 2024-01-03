2024 NHL All-Star Selections: Which Oilers Get Snubbed?

The NHL is set to unveil its initial roster of All-Stars, with one player selected from each of the 32 teams tomorrow. This announcement has sparked early debate and some criticism as fans express discontent over the league’s commitment to ensuring representation from every team. The sentiment on social media echoes frustration, with many deeming the rule arbitrary and detrimental to the showcase of the league’s top talents.

For the Edmonton Oilers, with five potential and legitimate options, someone is sure to get snubbed. The question is who?

Fans will vote in the remaining 12 players from there. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 3, 2024

Fan Reactions to the Dumb, ‘One Ref From Each Team’ Rule

“Why are we obsessed with having every team there?” one fan questioned. The perceived focus on inclusivity over meritocracy drew sharp criticism, with calls for the selection process to prioritize the best players rather than adhering to a formulaic representation system. After all, this is an “All-Star” game, not a “Participation-Star Game.”

Amid this debate, attention turns to a handful of teams. The Oilers are among them as it could be argued they have at least a handful of potential representatives for the upcoming All-Star Game in Toronto. Notably, last year saw three Oilers players in attendance, but the likelihood of a repeat performance remains uncertain, given the league’s restrictions on the number of players a team can send.

Connor McDavid Is Already a Lock

Connor McDavid is a shoo-in for the All-Star Game. Given his talent and marketability, it would be insane not to have him there. Frankly, he probably has a career-long place among the league’s elite. Moreover, McDavid’s influence extends beyond the game itself, as he played a pivotal role in reshaping the NHL All-Star Skills competition. Collaborating with NHL senior vice president and chief content officer Steve Mayer, McDavid contributed to a revamped format featuring 12 players competing in eight events for a chance to win a staggering $1 million.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The NHL doesn’t ask him to reshape the skills competition and then allow him to be excluded from the weekend. He’s Connor McDavid. Unless he’s injured, there is no All-Star Game without him.

Which Oiler(s) Doesn’t Get to Go?

Zach Hyman‘s remarkable performance this season places him in contention for an All-Star nod. Leading the Oilers in goals and displaying consistent offensive production, Hyman’s potential inclusion in the All-Star lineup adds an intriguing narrative, especially given his background as a former Toronto Maple Leaf playing in Toronto with an Oilers jersey on. What a storyline that would be.

Leon Draisaitl, often considered one of the league’s premier centers, boasts an impressive record with 42 points in 35 games. His goal-scoring ability and overall skill set make him a strong candidate for the All-Star roster, contributing significantly to the Oilers’ offensive firepower. Like McDavid, it would be weird if one of the best pivots in the world wasn’t there. That he’s starting to explode offensively only adds to the reasons to include him.

While Ryan Nugent-Hopkins may be overlooked by some, his lethal contributions, particularly on the power play and special teams, make a compelling case for All-Star recognition. The veteran forward’s consistent performance and experience as the longest-serving Oiler further underscore his candidacy. He’s likely the odd man out here.

Finally, Evan Bouchard‘s emergence as a Norris Trophy contender further adds to the Oilers’ All-Star conversation. Leading the team’s defensive core in production, Bouchard ranks fourth in scoring among defensemen in the NHL, solidifying his claim to a spot in the prestigious event. He would be a first-time All-Star, but a very deserving one. His early-season struggles would be the reason he gets snubbed, if he does.

With speculation brewing about potential exclusions, the Oilers, having sent three players last year, face the likelihood that someone (maybe two) aren’t going to be there and they should be.