3 Dallas Stars Candidates to Make the All-Star Game

The Christmas break came to an end, but the All-Star break is right around the corner. It is going to be a fun and special event this year, as it will take place in Toronto. The rosters will be announced tomorrow, Jan. 4, and one player from each team will go and then the fans will vote in the rest. It will be fun to see what players get to take place in the special event.



The NHL will announce its first batch of All Stars tomorrow — 32 of them, one representative from each team.



Fans will vote in the remaining 12 players from there. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 3, 2024

For the Dallas Stars, there is a handful of candidates who could make their way into the All-Star Game. Let’s take a look at the most likely candidates to represent the Stars at the 2024 All-Star Game!

Jason Robertson

This one should be a no-brainer. Robertson has been one of the best players in the league for the last four seasons, as he ranks 12th in points with 270. He has become a core piece to the Stars’ offense and represents 1/3 of the lethal top line that consists of Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski.

Robertson is having another strong season for the Stars and is a large reason why the team is having the success they are. He ranks fourth in goals (12) and leads the team in points (37). Robertson is a player who can play in all situations, especially the power play. He sits third on the team in power-play goals (3) but has the most points on the man advantage with 11.

Robertson has been worth every penny of that contract extension and at the rate it’s going, it’s looking like a bargain.

Roope Hintz

Robertson is a special player and is one of the best forwards the league has to offer. However, the top line would not be what it is without Roope Hintz. Hintz has emerged as a stellar two-way player and gets the job done at both ends of the ice.

Roope Hintz of the Dallas Stars celebrates a goal (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

Hintz currently leads the Stars in goals (15) and sits third in points (33). What makes him stand out the most is his ability to generate goals, as he ranks second on the team with 11.8 expected goals. He is shattering his expected rate and has been an impact player all year long.

His zone starts are spread out and even though he sees the most time spent in the offensive zone, he starts 15.3% of his starts in the defensive zone. Hintz has had success in the faceoff circle, winning 53.8% of his draws, and has eight takeaways as a forward. Furthermore, he has played penalty kill minutes and has a shorthanded goal under his belt.

Hintz can do it all, and there is a reason why the top line is as successful as it is. An All-Star bid would be fantastic for him.

Matt Duchene

One of the best signings of the offseason would be a worthy candidate for the All-Star Game. Matt Duchene has done a phenomenal job with the Stars and has given them the boost they need offensively. He has bounced back majorly from last season, where he had 22 goals and 56 points.

Duchene has been a large reason why the Stars second line ranks second in goals scored (23). Aside from him bringing success to his line, he is having a great year individually. Duchene ranks first on the Stars in expected goals (11.9) and has scored at that expected rate with 11. He sits fourth in points (32) and has scored more game-winners than any other player (6). The next closest are Hintz, Pavelski, and Dadonov who are all tied with two.

Duchene has been a great playmaker, as his 13 primary assists rank first on the team as well. He has played the overtime hero multiple times and has been a large reason for the resurgence of Mason Marchment and Tyler Seguin. Duchene would be a great representation of the Stars at the All-Star Game.