Duchene Has Given Stars a Lethal Secondary Scoring Line

The Dallas Stars have been a strong offensive team under head coach Pete DeBoer but needed depth scoring. The Stars boast one of the best lines in the NHL with Roope Hintz, Joe Pavelski, and Jason Robertson, but relying on them heavily isn’t the most sustainable.

General manager Jim Nill made one of the smartest moves of the summer by signing Matt Duchene. He has immediately slid into the second-line center role and has been everything they have needed him to be.

Duchene Line Has Been What Stars Needed

It feels like a lifetime ago that ownership spoke out about the level of play from Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin. Tom Gagliardi did not hold back and said, “I think those guys signed those contracts and they’ve got to find a way to deliver that kind of value. If they don’t, it hampers the team. That’s the reality of it. They know that.”

These comments came after the Stars’ first-round exit from the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the team missed the big dance entirely in 2020-21. An influx of offensive was necessary, and since the arrival of DeBoer, the Stars have had a high-flying offensive attack.

Matt Duchene with the Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nill added the necessary reinforcements by signing winger Mason Marchment during the summer of 2022, but his biggest splash came this year’s free agency. After being bought out by the Nashville Predators, Duchene signed a one-year deal worth $3 million.

Seguin needed a boost and someone to help him drive his line. Also, Marchment had a down year during the 2022-23 season, and a spark was needed. This trio has given the Stars a legitimate secondary scoring line and has been one of the team’s best lines this season.

Among the forward lines that have played 100 minutes together, Marchment, Seguin, and Duchene rank seventh in expected goals for (16.4) and average 3.04 expected goals for per 60 minutes. They have been generating chances at a high rate and can be counted on for goals.

As it stands, the trio has scored the second most goals of any forward-line combination (23) – tied with the top line of Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson, and Joe Pavelski. This line has done everything to take pressure off the top line and gives the Stars loaded weapons on each shift.

Stars Top Heavy in 2022-23

Without a formidable second line, the Stars’ top line was relied on heavily to produce.

Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

During the 2022-23 season, no line scored more goals than the top line (52). The next-best line of Wyatt Johnston, Ty Dellandrea, and Benn, who formed a solid third-line option, scored 26 goals. It was obvious the team needed more offensive firepower. Adding Duchene has given the team extra production to help them succeed.

The Duchene Factor

You can make a case that Duchene has been the best free-agent signing of the summer. Other good signings, like Jonathan Quick with the New York Rangers and James van Riemsdyk with the Boston Bruins, have worked out, but Duchene has given the Stars exactly what they needed and has helped take the pressure off the top line. Also, his linemates are reaping the benefits.

Marchment is on pace for a career season. With 13 goals and 25 points, he is on pace for 30 goals and 58 points, which shatters his previous best set in 2021-22 (18 goals and 47 points). He needed this type of season and is looking like the player he was with the Panthers, while Seguin looks rejuvenated and has benefitted from playing alongside Duchene. He is on pace for 25 goals and 60 points, which would be his highest output since the 2018-19 season.

This is a great sight to see and ownership should be pleased with the results. It is a large reason they sit near the top of the Central Division and will make them more competitive come playoff time.