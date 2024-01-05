Oilers Could Have 3 Deals In Back Pocket Ahead of Trade Deadline

If the Edmonton Oilers wanted to make a trade, they probably could. But, the plan right now is likely to be patient as the team is on a nice little win streak and among the hottest teams in the NHL over the past 20 games. There are holes on the roster, including an obvious need to upgrade their goaltending and a possible need to bolster their blue line and forward depth. But, is going all in right now the right play?

GM Ken Holland hasn’t pulled the trigger on a deal. He may not. But, there are a few players on the roster who should be considered back-pocket moves that Holland can make, if desperate times call for desperate measures.

Jack Campbell Could Be Dealt, But It Would Be Costly

The big and expensive move would be to trade Jack Campbell. We have to know by now that Holland has scoured the market and gotten a good feel for what it’s going to cost to send him away. Reports range from a first-round pick to prospect Philip Broberg being included as a sweetener, but that’s likely only the beginning.

Jack Campbell, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As much as it would pain a team to take on Campbell’s contract and there are fans who will contend no one will touch it, I have no doubt that there is at least one team willing to go there if the price is right. Among them, the Chicago Blackhawks, Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and San Jose Sharks are the most obvious. Those are all teams willing to take on some financial pain to get high-end picks and prospects to build around.

There Is a Market For Philip Broberg

Down in Bakersfield and playing well, the Oilers are hesitant to move on from defenseman Philip Broberg. But, the writing is on the wall with this player and his future in Edmonton is in question. He just doesn’t fit the timeline of what the Oilers are looking to do and if Edmonton can climb back into the playoff mix and keep winning, he’ll likely be moved for a deadline upgrade.

The fact that teams have asked about Broberg in a Campbell trade, or that the Oilers know they can use the defenseman in a deal means he’s moveable. The question becomes, for what? It will be imperative Holland make the right trade here as there’s only one chance to move this player. The last thing the Oilers want to do is throw him into a deal as an afterthought, something they’ve done before with a player like Michael Kesselring.

Is Dylan Holloway a Big Part of the Oilers or Not?

Nearly ready to make his return, Dylan Holloway was activated off of LTIR this week and loaned to the AHL for conditioning. While a water main break has postponed some Condors’ games, it’s not expected he’ll be there long as he gets back up to speed and eventually inserted back into the Oilers lineup. The question becomes, where does he fit and what impact does he make?

Holloway is a lot like Nick Robertson out of Toronto. He’s a prospect that has a tremendous ceiling, but for some reason, can’t seem to stay healthy enough or remain consistent enough to make the impact each respective organization is banking on. At some point, the Oilers will either have to stick with him or let him go in the hopes Holloway has enough cache to bring something important back in a trade.

There will always be teams looking at players like this. If Holland wanted to, the minute the forward strings a number of games together, he’s probably a player that could be dealt.