Maple Leafs’ 5 Best-Case Scenarios for Matthew Knies in 2023-24

When prospect Matthew Knies came to the Toronto Maple Leafs after his University of Minnesota Golden Gophers’ dreams of winning the NCAA Frozen Four Championship were quashed in overtime by the No. 2 Quinnipiac University last April, he burst on the scene. In a small sample size that lasted until he was injured in the second-round playoff loss to the Florida Panthers, he scored one goal and added three assists at the toughest time of any NHL season.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

That strong start left a lasting impression; and, this preseason, Knies has done nothing to dissuade his advocates. He’s the real deal as an NHL player. He’s had a strong preseason, and he fits anywhere he’s placed. He relentlessly dogs the puck and forechecks like a demon, and he seems to have the talent to do something with the puck when he gets it.

Knies Potential Is Undeniable

The 20-year-old forward’s potential is undeniable. However, the question remains where he will play during the upcoming 2023-24 season. He’s going to make the team’s final roster, but will he be given a role in the team’s top-six forward units right out of the gate; or, will he be on the third line? If he is, might he gradually climb the ranks as his full potential is unfolded?

Watching the talented youngster’s impact and trajectory will be a fun “job” throughout the season for fans of the Blue & White. However it works, he’s likely to become a story.

In this post, I’m going to assume that Knies has a successful season. Here, I’ll look at the ceiling and not the floor. What are five possible best-case scenarios for Knies in the upcoming season?

Best-Case Scenario One: Knies Establishes Himself in the Top Six

Knies’ preseason performance has been nothing short of impressive. He has been paired with top-line center John Tavares and Sam Lafferty during training camp, which indicates that he could start the season in the top-six forward group. When he’s not been there, he’s been developing chemistry with Fraser Minten on a very young but potential-laden third line.

In the best-case scenario, Knies not only secures his spot in the top six but thrives in that role. There he contributes both offensively and defensively. Knies has already shown tremendous promise during the preseason, and there are many reasons to be excited about his potential impact on the Maple Leafs as the season unfolds and he grows into the job.

Best-Case Scenario Two: Knies Has a Seamless Transition to the NHL

Like other rookies, Knies is still eligible for the Calder Trophy. In fact, on one betting site, he’s tied for fourth (+2000) after the Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard who is the prohibitive favorite (at -120). The New Jersey Devils Luke Hughes (+700) and the Arizona Coyotes Logan Cooley (+1200).

The point is that he’s being noticed. That’s because he’s already displayed that he’s ready for the NHL with his high hockey IQ and his professional style of play. Expect to see him seamlessly transitioning to the NHL. This season he’ll showcase the same tenacity, scoring ability, and puck-winning skills that made him one of Toronto’s best players during last season’s too-short playoffs. Knies will continue to impress fans and critics alike with his adaptability to the NHL game.

Best-Case Scenario Three: Knies Establishes Chemistry with Linemates

Chemistry is crucial in hockey, and in the best-case scenario, Knies continues to build strong on-ice connections with his linemates. This preseason, he’s already built on-ice rapport with Tavares and Minten. His style of play fits any line.

Fraser Minten, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

This season, watch for Knies to utilize his intelligence and teamwork to build chemistry with whomever he plays with. He doesn’t demand the puck, but he goes and gets it. In a Zach Hyman kind of way, he’ll be able to complement a variety of linemates as he becomes a key factor in the Maple Leafs’ success. He offers whatever line he plays with a chance to become a consistent offensive threat.

Best-Case Scenario Four: Knies Will Contribute to Special Teams

Knies has been given preseason penalty-kill minutes, and he’s looked solid in that role. In the best-case scenario, he becomes a trusted penalty killer. However, he also contributes to the power play. He can excel in various game situations, and that makes him valuable in several roles.

With the potential to join the second power-play unit, look for Knies to bolster the Maple Leafs’ offensive capabilities. He helps address the team’s need for secondary scoring by adding himself as one more piece in what looks to be the best top-nine forward unit the Maple Leafs have had in the six seasons I’ve covered the team.

During last season’s playoffs, it wasn’t my imagination that Knies was on the ice when the Maple Leafs scored. In a postseason where the team was dumped in the second round, he had a plus-4 rating. He helps make things happen.

Best-Case Scenario Five: Knies Future Leader and Impact Player

Beyond the immediate season, Knies’ best-case scenario sees him as a future leader for the Maple Leafs. His performance on and off the ice solidifies his role as a major component in the team’s win-now timeline. As the 2023-24 season unfolds, he’ll continue to develop and hone his skills. Expect Knies to become a player the Maple Leafs can rely on for years to come.

Alexander Kerfoot of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates the game-winning goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during overtime in Game 4 of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Mike Carlson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Also, watch for Knies to grow physically. He’s just 20 years old, but he’s already 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds. He has the makings of a classic power forward who can use his size and strength to win battles all over the ice. He has the heart for it, and he also has the speed. All these attributes suggest that Knies has the potential to become a special player. This season, he’ll take steps to make that so.

The Bottom Line

Knies could be a game-changer for this Maple Leafs team during the 2023-24 season and beyond. The 2023-24 season holds significant promise for the young forward. As yet, his specific role remains uncertain. That said, there’s no question about his talent and potential to contribute positively to the Maple Leafs’ success in the upcoming season.