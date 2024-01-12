Saint John Sea Dogs Commit to Rebuild With Total Roster Revamp

To say that the Saint John Sea Dogs’ front office has been busy over the last month would be the understatement of the year, even if it is only a couple of weeks old. You could easily bring a fair-weather fan in who hasn’t been to a game lately and convince them that they are watching a completely different team than the one that hit the ice just 30 days ago, because well, they kind of are.

Saint John Sea Dogs (The Hockey Writers)

The Sea Dogs might be sitting in last place in the Maritimes Division of the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), getting shut out by the Rimouski Oceanic didn’t help that, but they are right where they need to be. In a league where the roster turnover is so fast and aggressive, the difference between a strong team and a full-blown rebuild is often only one or two seasons. The Sea Dogs won their Memorial Cup and are now fully committed to their rebuild, as the core of their team for the next few seasons has started taking shape.

Breaking Down the Roster Moves

The holiday trade period was an active one for the Sea Dogs, moving players and picks both in and out of the organization. Their entire leadership group of overagers Peter Reynolds and Mathis Gauthier and 19-year-old Noah Reinhart were all sent packing through a series of trades.

Related: Halifax Mooseheads Loading Up for Memorial Cup Run

Latest News & Highlights

The changes didn’t stop there though as even some younger players proved to be not part of the organization’s future as Vince Elie and Chad Bellemare were moved. The trio of Reynolds, Elie, and Reinhart were the team’s top three total point producers so far this season.

Out: In: Peter Reynolds (Trade) Tyler Peddle (Trade) Noah Reinhart (Trade) Drew Elliot (Trade) Vince Elie (Trade) Brody Fournier (Trade) Chad Bellemare (Trade) Olivier Groulx (Trade) Mathis Gauthier (Trade) Coen Miller (Trade) Danny Akkouche (Waivers) Benjamin Beaudry (Call up – 2022 9th-round) Kency Pierre Noel (Released) Olivier Duhamel (Call up – 2023 2nd-round) 2024 10th Round Pick Jeremie Richard (Call up – 2022 2nd-round) 2025 5th Round Pick 2024 2nd Round Pick (Shawinagin) 2026 5th Round Pick 2025 1st Round Pick (Moncton) 2025 6th Round Pick (Gatineau) *Table is not representative of the actual trades conducted, merely a list of items in and out of the organization

While a lot of the trades returned younger players like Olivier Groulx and Coen Miller, the Sea Dogs also targeted some players that they felt would help maintain a competitive atmosphere while they underwent the rebuild process. Tyler Peddle, a seventh-round draft pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and the second overall pick in the 2021 QMJHL Draft was one of the biggest returns as he can remain with the team for another season. Their other pickups, Drew Elliott and Brody Fournier, will do their best to help the team this season, but will both age out at its conclusion.

Remaining Games About Growth

Unfortunately for Sea Dogs fans, the rest of this season is looking like it could be painful. The team has fully committed themselves to putting a younger, inexperienced team on the ice that will start at zero on the chemistry front. Not all is lost though. A top six that includes players like Eriks Mateiko, Pavel Simek, Peddle, Fournier, and Elliot has the potential to really do some damage once they settle into their new roles. Add in guys like Nate Tivey, Joseph Ianniello, and Matteo Mann on defense and the team’s veteran presence looks solid enough.

Tyler Peddle, Former Drummondville Voltigeur (Photo: Ghyslain Bergeron)

The key goal for the Sea Dogs for the rest of their season is getting their younger players settled into the team so that they can take a step forward next season. With their recent roster moves, they iced a team on Jan. 11 against the Rimouski Oceanic that had a full complement of four 16-year-olds. Egan Beveridge and Olivier Groulx lined up on offence while Olivier Duhamel and Benjamin Amyot made up the third defensive pair. That quartet, along with the generous helping of 17-year-olds, will all be fighting to grow and develop into players who can be part of a more competitive team in the upcoming seasons.

Plenty of High Draft Picks Coming

The competitiveness of future Sea Dogs teams is mostly as of yet undecided, as their ability to climb back to being one of the top teams in the QMJHL lies mostly with players that they have yet to draft. The team currently sits with eight picks in the first three rounds of the 2024 and 2025 Entry Drafts, including a massive five first-rounders (two in 2024 and three in 2025). Beyond those top talents, they also currently possess 15 other selections that they can use to help stock their prospect pool.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter

The actual number of picks they make will change, as they move on from players that don’t fit into their new vision, or perhaps bring in more players from their competition as they get a better feel for what they are currently missing in their lineup. Either way, there is a lot to look forward to for Sea Dogs fans. They might just have to show a little patience before the wins start rolling in once again.