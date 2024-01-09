Maple Leafs’ Martin Jones Earns NHL 2nd Star of the Week

Toronto Maple Leafs’ goaltender Martin Jones was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week in an announcement today. The honor was a tribute to his outstanding play during the team’s recent three-game trip to California. For the Western road swing, Jones registered a 3-0-0 record.

However, the most impressive numbers were his remarkable 0.66 goals-against average, an amazing .976 save percentage, and one shutout. He was pivotal in the Maple Leafs’ successful sweep of the three California games.

Reviewing Jones’ Three-Game Road Victories

Jones kicked off this impressive set of games with a 31-save shutout in his 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on January 2. It was his 30th career shutout and the second he’s had in just seven starts with the Maple Leafs. The feat of two shutouts in just seven games is a feat achieved by only seven goaltenders in Maple Leafs history. The most recent being Jean-Sebastien Giguere in 2009-10.

Related: Maple Leafs’ 3 Surprises: Benoit, Jones & Nylander

Jones then continued his string of strong performances with a 27-save 2-1 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 3 and a 23-save 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 6. Over these games, the 11-year NHL veteran goalie has displayed remarkable consistency. Who knew the season would end up like it has for him and the Maple Leafs?

Jones Has Been Great Since His Early December Call-Up from the Marlies

Since his call-up from the American Hockey League (AHL) in early December, Jones has put up a record of 7-3-0 with two shutouts, a 2.08 goals-against average, and a .932 save percentage over the 11 games he’s played. He’s been a key asset for his new team, and his recent three-game winning streak has reminded fans of how good he was with the Sharks over his best seasons. He’s stood calm and tall in the face of pressure this season.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe acknowledged Jones’s crucial role, emphasizing that the team leaned on him during this successful trip. Jones’s overall contribution has been a significant bonus for Toronto, and his impressive stats speak to his reliability in the crease.

As the Maple Leafs seek further wins, Jones’s success will be counted on to add to the collective strength of the team. Maple Leafs fans have to hope that Jones can build on his successful stretch. If he can, he will solidify his place as a key player in the team’s journey this season.