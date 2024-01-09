Blues Sign Walker to 2-Year Extension

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Nathan Walker to a two-year, one-way contract extension worth $775,000 per year.

Nathan Walker, St. Louis Blues (Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now in his fifth season with the Blues, Walker has posted 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) in 101 regular-season games, including one goal in two games this season. Starting the season in the American Hockey League (AHL), the Australian has also recorded 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 30 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds. To date, he has appeared in 113 career NHL regular-season games, including stints with Washington, Edmonton, and St. Louis, tallying 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) and 41 penalty minutes. He became the first Australian player to play in the NHL when he made his debut with the Washington Capitals on Oct. 7, 2017.

Blues Looming Decisions for Pending Free Agents

The signing is the first of what could be a flurry of signings or trades addressing now five remaining forward free agents (four unrestricted). Walker’s contract will carry the same average annual value through the end of the 2026-27 season. He joins only Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas, and Brayden Schenn now under contract until that time. Armstrong and the Blues will have several decisions to make regarding their five pending free agents before the NHL trade deadline on March 8, 2024. With hopes of turning their retooling direction into playoff contenders once again, players like Jakub Vrana could be floated as trade candidates to clear room for younger talent either in the AHL or junior league prospects like Jimmy Snuggerud or Dalibor Dvorsky.

Walker will likely continue his play as a bottom-six forward for the Blues now and in the future. His energizing style of play has helped add a missing element to the club on the ice. The fan-favorite has always played a hard-nosed style of play with a knack for going hard to the front of the net, a style of play Blues fans love and come to expect every night from their players.