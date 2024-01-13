Avalanche’s Makar & Georgiev Voted 2024 All-Stars

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar and goaltender Alexander Georgiev will be joining the All-Star Weekend in Toronto in early February. Makar and Georgiev are two of 12 players voted in by the fans, with the rest being announced on the Jan. 13 Hockey Night In Canada pregame show.

Presented by @massmutual pic.twitter.com/v5Pr29ETBw — NHL (@NHL) January 13, 2024 Makar is having a Norris Trophy-caliber season so far, currently second in points, third in goals, and second in assists by a defenseman this season. Georgiev currently holds a .898 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.88 goals-allowed average (GAA) and is currently leading all goaltenders in wins with 23 on the season.

Makar and Georgiev’s Impact on the Season

Through the 2023-24 season so far, Cale Makar has scored nine goals and provided 39 assists, resulting in 48 points in 37 games. He just came off a four-game point streak, during which he has accumulated six points. Although his goal-scoring has been below expectations, he remains a top-tier player due to his exceptional playmaking and the talented players surrounding him. His playmaking abilities were particularly noteworthy from Nov. 7-22 when he went on an eight-game point streak, scoring two goals and adding 16 assists, with three consecutive games where he had three assists each. Makar is currently on pace for 19 goals and 81 assists (for 100 points).

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Georgiev has been named to his first-ever career All-Star Game, becoming just the second Avalanche netminder to earn an invitation to the showcase, following Patrick Roy, who was selected five times with the Burgundy and Blue, most recently in 2003. Currently leading all goaltenders this season in wins (23), minutes played (2039:15), games played (35), and starts (34), he was the first goaltender this season to achieve the 10-win mark and the 20-win mark. Prior to his recent performance, the last time an Avalanche goaltender hit double-digits in wins was Craig Anderson in 2009-10. Throughout the history of the franchise, only Dan Bouchard (1981-82) has been the first goaltender to reach 20 wins in a season.

All-Star Weekend begins Thursday, Feb. 1, where MacKinnon will be drafted to one of the four possible teams during the All-Star Draft. The All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, Feb. 3.