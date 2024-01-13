Canucks’ Road Trip Reveals Strengths, Challenges, and Surprises

The Vancouver Canucks are in just past the middle of a challenging seven-game road trip. Along the way, they’ve played five tough opponents and won their last four games.

The road trip kicked off with a tough game against the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 4, and Vancouver lost that close game by a score of 2-1. Despite the setback, the Canucks quickly rebounded to start a strong winning streak.

Their second stop took them to New Jersey to play the Devils on Jan. 6. There the Canucks emerged with a thrilling 6-4 win. Continuing the momentum, the Canucks faced the New York Rangers on Jan. 8, winning by a convincing 6-3 score. Following right on the heels of the Rangers game, the Canucks then clashed with the New York Islanders on Jan. 9 in a back-to-back match. They emerged with a solid 5-2 victory. Finally, on Thursday night, the Canucks played an overtime thriller against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Although they let the Penguins come back in the game, they pulled out a 4-3 overtime win.

The Canucks keep finding a way to win on the road; and, by doing so, somehow they have learned how to pull up their collective strength through individual contributions. They are building momentum as they are meeting the challenges of a long season and this continuing long road trip.

What are we, as Canucks fans, learning from this road trip about our team?

Canucks on the Road: What We’ve Learned From the Five Games

Key Learning One: The Canucks Are Resilient

The road trip kicked off with a narrow 2-1 loss to the Blues, but the Canucks showed resilience in the following games. The team quickly regrouped from that loss to demonstrate the ability to bounce back.

Key Learning Two: The Canucks Have Offensive Depth

In their second game against the Devils, the Canucks displayed the depth of their team’s offensive arsenal. J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson, and Quinn Hughes helped pull the team to a strong 6-4 victory. However, the team’s third line also pitched in, with Conor Garland and Dakota Joshua also adding to the team’s scoring. The Canucks capitalized on the absence of key Devils players and were able to exploit opportunities to create scoring chances and secure a crucial road win.

Key Learning Three: The Canucks Have a Dynamic Duo in Pettersson and Hoglander

Pettersson and Nils Hoglander have shown their offensive power in recent wins. In the Rangers game, although they played on different lines, they formed a dynamic duo. In that 6-3 win, both players showed their scoring finesse, Pettersson with a dazzling move and Hoglander with his speed and backhand finesse.

Nils Hoglander, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The chemistry these two forwards showed with their teammates proved to be a key to the win. It also shows just how well these two Swedes can play when they are firing on all cylinders. Their combined efforts in the two New York games marked a turning point for the Canucks. In those games, the dynamic Swedish duo became a driving force for the team’s success on the ice.

Key Learning Four: Elias Pettersson Is a Special Player

In Thursday’s game against the Penguins, Pettersson emerged as the standout player yet again. He scored the game-winning goal in overtime and also contributed two assists. He also tied an NHL record with his game-winning goal. It was his fourth consecutive game in scoring the game-winner. That puts him into NHL history as only the third player to achieve this feat. His remarkable consistency and clutch performances bode well for the Canucks.

Key Learning Five: The Canucks Have Had Resilient Defensive Performances

During the two games in New York, the Canucks displayed a strong defensive effort in the face of challenges from the Rangers and the Islanders. Against the Rangers, Thatcher Demko‘s outstanding 39-save game enabled the team to withstand the Rangers’ relentless offensive onslaught. Additionally, defensive contributions from players like Filip Hronek and Hughes (both of whom scored crucial goals) showed the Canucks’ well-rounded capabilities in tightly contested games.

In the game against the Islanders, the Canucks limited their opponents to only two goals in the 5-2 victory. Both Hronek and Hughes had first-period goals as well as played effective defence. Goaltender Casey DeSmith’s solid 17-save game also showed the Canucks’ defensive ability on the road.

Key Learning Six: The Canucks Showed Line Stability Amid Tocchet’s Experiments

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet continued to remix his lines. Other than the strength of the team’s Lotto Line of Miller, Pettersson, and Brock Boeser, one combination stood out. That was the team’s third line of Garland, Joshua, and Teddy Blueger. This trio’s chemistry and effectiveness have for the last few weeks provided a stable foundation that has helped make coach Tocchet’s experimental line combinations work.

Conor Garland, Teddy Blueger and Dakota Joshua (The Hockey Writers)

Tocchet’s strategic exploration to find a perfect line formula has been working out well. The stability and adaptability displayed during line changes showcased the team’s depth and versatility.

Key Learning Seven: The Canucks Have Been Able to Protect Leads

The Canucks have grown in their ability to protect leads. That was particularly evident in the defensive mode shown during the third period against the Islanders. On one hand that’s commendable. However, on the other hand, this might also present an opportunity for fine-tuning. What is the right balance between defensive resistance and offensive assertiveness late in games?

Key Learning Eight: The Canucks Still Have Areas of Needed Growth

While celebrating their string of four straight victories, the Canucks also have areas of concern they need to work on. There are been a number of passes intercepted, particularly from Boeser. This raises questions about the team’s puck management.

In addition, the Canucks could be stronger in the face-off circle. In some games, they exhibit a low percentage of face-off wins. These are aspects that require improvement if the team wishes to gain better control of the game’s flow. While not to overshadow the team’s victories, there are always areas for refinement as the Canucks aim for consistency.

Road Trip Outlook and Homecoming Awaits

Looking ahead, the Canucks have road games coming against the Buffalo Sabres today (Jan. 13) and against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 15. Those two games end the team’s seven-game road trip. After the road trip has ended, the team returns home to face the Arizona Coyotes on Jan. 18.

So far in five of the team’s seven games, they have a record of 4-1-0. Not bad at all for a lengthy trip against formidable opponents.