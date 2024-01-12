Canucks News & Rumors: Rutherford, Guentzel, Tanev & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Jim Rutherford discusses what the Canucks need heading into the trade deadline. Additionally, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ asking price for Jake Guentzel is revealed. Also, the Canucks remain interested in Calgary Flames’ defenceman and former Canuck Chris Tanev.

Rutherford Say Canucks Looking to Add to Top-6

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun said he talked to Rutherford about the trade deadline and what the Canucks would like to acquire. Rutherford mentioned the idea of potentially looking at adding to the forward group.

Jim Rutherford, Vancouver Canucks President of Hockey Operations (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

“One of the things he said was currently what the Canucks are looking at is the idea of potentially adding a top-six forward,” LeBrun said about talking to Rutherford. “It’s worth pointing out that there’s seven-and-a-half weeks before March 8 and that might change, but that was his answer when I asked about an area potentially of need.”

Latest News & Highlights

LeBrun added the Canucks’ front office has been busy since the start of the season, adding the likes of Casey DeSmith, Sam Lafferty and Nikita Zadorov. The Athletic’s Thomas Drance and Rick Dhaliwal previously mentioned the organization could target Penguins Guentzel and Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway (from ‘Canucks deadline targets, and why Andrei Kuzmenko wants to work it out: What we’re hearing,’ The Athletic, January. 6, 2024).

What Canucks Would Have to Give Up for Guentzel

Penguins forward Guentzel is a pending unrestricted free agent, and the Canucks could target him. Dhaliwal said the cost for the forward will be high and will likely take a first-rounder, a top prospect and a player.

Related: Canucks’ “Lotto Line” Already Causing Problems for Opponents

The Canucks do have the players that would fit what the Penguins want. Andrei Kuzmenko would likely be the player the club trades, and the organization has multiple prospects they can move. Although he has played in the NHL, Vasily Podkolzin could replace a prospect for the Canucks, especially if the organization doesn’t want to give up one of their top prospects.

Otherwise, they have multiple prospects they selected in the past few drafts who they could offer. It is highly unlikely the organization will trade Jonathan Lekkerimaki and Tom Willander. Therefore, defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz and Elias Pettersson are trade pieces. Brzustewicz leads the Ontario Hockey League in points with 62 in 40 games. Meanwhile, Pettersson had a good showing at the 2024 World Junior Championships.

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

Dhaliwal adds that Guentzel will get a raise in the summer, which likely means if the Canucks are trading for him, he will be a rental. Guentzel leads the Penguins in points with 44 in 39 games. He will receive a pay raise from his current $6 million cap hit. Since the Canucks would add him as a rental, with Elias Pettersson and Filip Hronek due for a contract extension this offseason, they will be adding him in the hopes of a deep playoff run. He has won a Stanley Cup and has 34 goals and 58 points in 58 playoff games.

Canucks Still Interested in Tanev

Dhaliwal mentioned another player the Canucks have shown interest in. He said the organization is still interested in acquiring former Canuck Tanev from the Flames. The defenceman still has a soft spot for Vancouver and never wanted to leave. He signed a four-year, $18 million deal with the Flames in the 2020 offseason as the Canucks failed to sign all four of their unrestricted free agents.

The Canucks have done a great job of retooling their blue line over the past year. However, adding Tanev provides the club with depth on the right side and veteran leadership for the playoffs.

Bains Headed to 2024 AHL All-Star Game

Canucks prospect Arshdeep Bains is headed to the 2024 American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star Classic. The event will take place from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5 in San Jose, California. Bains is the lone representative for the Abbotsford Canucks.

Bains is having an impressive second season in the AHL with Abbotsford. He scored 14 goals and posted 38 points in 66 games last season and has followed up with eight goals and 29 points in 29 games this season. He leads the team with 29 points. Thanks to his impressive play, Bains could get an opportunity to play on the main roster this season. The undrafted forward has come a long way in his career and continues to develop into a potential NHL player.