Islanders & Leafs Top-Heavy Rosters Highlight All-Star Issues

On Thursday, Jan. 11, the New York Islanders hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs in an exciting game featuring a lot of star power. In a game that mirrored the Dec. 11 game, with one team trailing 3-1 and eventually going to overtime, the Islanders ended up on top with Mathew Barzal netting the game-winning goal in a 4-3 victory.

Related: Are Maple Leafs As Mediocre as Hockey Analysts Think?

The game displayed the All-Star level talent that both teams have. Barzal and Noah Dobson both had four points while Auston Matthews had a two-goal game. Both teams have multiple players worthy of an All-Star selection but the current format by default snubs some of the talented skaters. Only one skater per team makes the initial cut and for the Islanders and Maple Leafs, they are left with at least a few players who won’t receive the recognition they deserve.

Barzal & Matthews Having All-Star Seasons

This season, they’ve proven time and time again that they are worthy of an All-Star selection. Even on star-studded teams, both Barzal and Matthews stand out.

Barzal is a point-per-game player and on pace for a career-best season. He’s scored 12 goals and 33 assists in 40 games and more importantly, has rounded out his game. He’s typically known as a playmaker with his speed and passing on the wing yet he’s started to take advantage of his shot and scoring ability. It’s made him the catalyst on the top line and the Islanders’ offensive transformation, with the offense averaging 3.07 goals per game. In a way, the game against the Maple Leafs encapsulated Barzal’s improvements as he set up goals and found the back of the net as he darted towards the net for a game-winning goal.

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Matthews remains the best pure scorer in the NHL and this season is a reminder of how. He finds shooting lanes and his accuracy makes his shot tough for even the best goaltenders to stop. Moreover, he’s a versatile scorer as he can win with speed, offensive zone instincts, and the ability to finish off scoring chances near the net. His career-high for goals was 60 in the 2021-22 season, resulting in him winning the Hart Trophy. Yet, with 33 goals through 38 games in 2023-24, he looks poised to surpass that mark by season’s end.

Dobson & Nylander As The Next Skaters In Line

Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes are in a tier of their own in the Norris Trophy conversation while Dobson is still a significant gap behind them. That said, his season is worthy of an All-Star nod as he’s carried the Islanders’ defense. It’s not just his exceptional play on the offensive end of the ice that has stood out, he has 3.2 defensive point shares and has become a top-pair defenseman with 25:51 ice time.

Noah Dobson, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On top of that, Dobson’s play from the point has played a big role in the Islanders’ success and their power play resurgence. He has six goals and 36 assists in 41 games (making him a point-per-game player) with 16 of those assists coming on the power play. When he has the puck at the point, he can find the open skaters near the net but also when needed, fire a shot through traffic. This season, he’s hit his stride and it’s a sign that he’s going to be an exceptional two-way player for years to come.

William Nylander made headlines recently with his new contract. He signed an eight-year deal with an average annual value (AAV) of $11.5 million. There are questions about whether he’s worth that price although this season certainly puts those questions to rest. The story of the season for Nylander has been his remarkable play on the offensive end of the ice.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He’s scored 21 goals and 36 assists to lead the Maple Leafs in points with 57. Additionally, Nylander continues to display versatility on the wing as he both sets up scoring chances and finds the back of the net with his quick shot. His ability to beat opponents in a variety of ways is particularly noteworthy for a team looking to make a playoff run. The playoffs demand skaters to adapt and win in multiple ways and Nylander is one of those skaters who can do that. The Maple Leafs are looking to win their first Stanley Cup title since 1967 and he’s one of the skaters who will play a key role in helping them do just that.

Horvat, Marner & Nelson Will Be Left Out

Bo Horvat, Brock Nelson, and Mitch Marner all have great cases for All-Star selections yet in all likelihood, none of them will make it. With Barzal and Matthews already representing their teams while Dobson and Nylander would make it as the final vote-getters, it leaves some elite skaters off the list.

Horvat has 17 goals and 23 assists but more importantly, has formed a strong connection with Barzal to make the top line tough to stop. When he was acquired during the All-Star Break last season, there were questions about whether he’d fit in with the Islanders forward unit. There’s no doubt now.

Bo Horvat, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Nelson has 19 goals through 41 games played. A strong second half of the season will be required for him to reach the 40-goal milestone but he looks poised to eclipse his career-high mark of 37 goals at the end of the season.

Marner is used to playing second-fiddle on the Maple Leafs. However, his season can’t go unnoticed. He has 17 goals and 28 assists and continues to be a reliable facilitator in the top six of the forward unit.

How The All-Star Format Can Get Best Of Both Worlds

The current format is good for the teams that are having rough seasons as they still see All-Star representation as well as lesser-known, small-market teams. A system that was based on votes from NHL fans at large would see teams like the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, and Columbus Blue Jackets without an All-Star, and by default, the weekend would disinterest multiple fanbases.

That said, the question has to be asked, is the league looking for the 44 best players or the best player on each team and then the next best 12?

With this in mind, expanding the list to 50 with every team still getting one player in will benefit all sides involved. Specifically, this will allow teams with a core four or a great duo to be properly represented. The Edmonton Oilers have Zach Hyman worthy of getting the nod as he’s on pace for 50 goals but with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl already in, it’s unlikely he will join them. The Vancouver Canucks have a star-studded team which by default will leave a few skaters out with only Hughes being selected thus far. An expanded format would help with that issue.

Do you think teams like the Islanders and Maple Leafs should prompt the league to change their All-Star format? Let us know in the comments section below.