Are Maple Leafs As Mediocre as Hockey Analysts Think?

Although the Toronto Maple Leafs are on a bit of a winning streak, that’s not making much of an impression on hockey analysts who do power rankings for various sites. On Wednesday, the CBS Sports NHL Power Rankings came out, and the Maple Leafs were in the top 10 of the NHL, but barely. They were ranked 10th in the league with a playoff probability of 91.4%.

Interestingly, in Leafs Nation most of us consider our team a lock for the playoffs. We take it for granted; and, our concerns turn to the deep postseason run we hope the Blue & White go on. Others suggest that the team’s chances are relatively high, but not a sure thing. They see the team as a bit mediocre.

For those interested, here are some notes from the CBS power rankings and the Maple Leafs NHL competition.

Maple Leafs Are Seen as Playoff Solid, But Less Solid than Their Competition

CBS Power Rankings: Teams One Through Three

Coming into the halfway point of the 2023-24 NHL season, the Maple Leafs are in a favorable spot to clinch a playoff spot. Of the teams ahead of them, according to the analyst, the Winnipeg Jets are ranked as the top team in the NHL. Perhaps the Jets are this season’s biggest positive surprise. They lead the NHL with an impressive 27-9-4 record. It helps to have a great goalie in Connor Hellebuyck, but the Jets also dominate opponents when they play five-on-five. The team also has a coach the players seem to want to play for in Rick Bowness.

Related: Coach Rick Bowness: The Heart of the Winnipeg Jets

Second in the CBS power rankings are the Florida Panthers, who are on an eight-game winning streak. The Panthers’ elite scorers, like Sam Reinhart and Aleksander Barkov, have helped push Florida into a contender. Also, Matthew Tkachuk has started to go on a heater, and that helps the Florida-based team. In third, the Vancouver Canucks have put up a surprising 27-11-3 record that has exceeded expectations. Defenseman Quinn Hughes and goalie Thatcher Demko are leading the team as they simply continue to win in the Pacific Division. As well. J.T. Miller is tied with Connor McDavid in the NHL points parade with 57 points, and the surprising Brock Boeser has potted 25 goals on the season thus far.

CBS Power Rankings: Teams Four Through Six

No surprise to any NHL power rankings are the Colorado Avalanche, who sit in fourth spot. Although I keep hearing that the Avalanche have goaltending challenges, Alexandar Georgiev leads the NHL in wins with 23. As always, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar play an outstanding brand of hockey game in and game out. In fifth place, the Boston Bruins are a team that’s never a surprise because they are always a surprise. The team just continues to win – this season without their past leader, Patrice Bergeron. Right now, David Pastrnak leads the team with 57 points.

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ranked in sixth place are the New York Rangers. The Rangers have a talented club but have taken a couple of losses recently to drop them in the standings. That said, the team ices a nice combination of talented scorers, and Igor Shesterkin is solid in the net. As well, Artemi Panarin is fourth in goal scoring with 26 and tied for third with 57 points.

Related: PWHL: Heise the Hero in Minnesota’s 3-1 Win vs. Toronto

Coming in seventh place are the Dallas Stars. Although solid young goalie Jake Oettinger only has a save percentage of .901, his play will pick up. The team’s offense is balanced, and six Stars’ skaters have more than 30 points on the season, led by Nick Robertson’s big brother Jason Robertson with 41 points in 40 games. The Stars don’t have a 20-goal scorer but have seven players in double figures.

CBS Power Rankings: Teams Eight Through Ten

Who would have thought that the Edmonton Oilers didn’t have one surprise but two surprises for NHL fans? The first surprise was the team’s slow start; the second surprise was the team’s massive turnaround. Under new coach Kris Knoblauch and thanks to the remarkable McDavid, the team’s now a playoff threat and a serious Stanley Cup contender. Goalie Stuart Skinner has 17 wins on the season and seems to have pulled his game together in combination with the Oilers’ recent run.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In ninth place, just ahead of the Maple Leafs, are the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes started slowly, but have found their stride recently. The Hurricanes have one of the best unknown right-wingers in Andrei Svechnikov, who is just starting to score. Not well-known outside of Raleigh, this 23-year-old right-winger is already in his sixth season with the Hurricanes. Except for the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, he’s put up 20 goals each season he’s played – even as an 18-year-old.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Bertuzzi & Knies Hold Keys to 2023-24 Success

The Maple Leafs follow these top nine teams and are ranked 10th in the NHL.

Is There a Chance the Maple Leafs Don’t Make the Playoffs?

As for the Maple Leafs, regardless of where they are placed in CBS’s NHL power rankings, it would be a surprise if the team didn’t make the postseason. Toronto is led by elite scores in both William Nylander, who’s tied for third in NHL points with 57. The team also has Auston Matthews, who, as fans know, is leading the NHL with 31 goals.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander, of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The goalie play has been much improved, with Martin Jones reprising his best seasons with the San Jose Sharks. As well, Toronto’s team defense is starting to pick up, and the team’s offensive balance is growing stronger as the season progresses.

While the world of professional hockey is unpredictable, it’s hard to see the Maple Leafs not making the playoffs. But, then, this is a look from a position colored by the bias of my hope they do.