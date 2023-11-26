Maple Leafs’ Bertuzzi & Knies Hold Keys to 2023-24 Success

After a challenging weekend that yielded just one point out of a possible four in two games, the Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in a tough spot. Tied for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and trailing the second-place Florida teams by a mere two points, the team is still searching for its stride this season. Despite the precarious position, glimmers of promise are emerging amid these losses. That promise is embodied by two new players to the team’s lineup this season — Matthew Knies and Tyler Bertuzzi.

Partnered with the team’s top lines, the two have been seeking more comfort and consistency in their play. While it’s been an up-and-down learning curve for both new players, things seem to be shaping up quite well. At least, there are moments of magic from Knies and Bertuzzi that offer the Maple Leafs hope that the twosome will find their way to becoming value-added members of the team’s top-six unit.

The Maple Leafs Season Is Young Yet

The thing is that the season isn’t yet a quarter through, and both Knies and Bertuzzi have needed space and experience to find their ways. These two emerging (at least concerning their places on this particular team) talents are still finding their way and carving out their places within the lineup. That there are these moments of magic has to inject optimism into the path the team is following this season.

Losses aside, the team seems to be finding its rhythm regarding these two players. That spells hope for the Maple Leafs as they work to navigate this crucial regular-season stretch and create a team that can win in the postseason. Given both these players’ postseason experiences, building Knies and Bertuzzi into playoff-ready forces could be the tipping point for (finally) postseason success for this team.

In this post, I’ll share why I believe the twosome can become a bright spot that could propel the team to greater success in the playoffs.

Matthew Knies: Bounce-Back Resilience

Amid the challenging weekend, Knies emerged as a focal point of resilience and growth for the Maple Leafs. Following his removal from the top line due to difficulties in the game against the Chicago Blackhawks, he showed a bounce-back performance in Pittsburgh against the Penguins. Despite the team’s 3-2 loss, he found the back of the net, marking his third goal in the last five games and his sixth of the season in 19 games.

Knies was assertive on the ice, registering a season-high five shots on goal. His first-period goal, a result of driving to the net and capitalizing on a rebound, pushed the Maple Leafs’ lead to 2-1. While he’s still learning how to be most effective playing alongside elite first-liners Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, Knies has shown the potential to hold his own with these top talents. However, there remain crucial lessons to be learned in this young forward’s regular-season journey.

Amid the impressive plays, it was evident that Knies was too eager and was attempting to do too much. He had forgotten his fit on this line and had ventured into flashy territory. As a result, he was attempting moves that were (at least at this stage of his career) beyond his comfort zone. Drawing a parallel to former Maple Leafs’ puck-digger Zach Hyman’s early career with the Maple Leafs’ top line, Knies will benefit from embracing a simpler game at this stage of his learning curve. While his role might evolve, a focus on the basics — good positioning, being confident in his instinctual reactions, and leveraging his high hockey IQ — should be his approach for now.

Knies, at 21 years old, is on an upward trajectory. There’s no doubt he has the skill to contribute to the Maple Leafs’ success. Despite the setback in the final scores of the past two games, the games were a microcosm of Knies’ evolving story this season. He makes mistakes; then, he corrects them.

That Knies has been able to rebound and make significant offensive contributions makes him a potential key player for the team in the evolving season.

Tyler Bertuzzi: Finding His Groove

Bertuzzi, after a slow start to the season, appears to be finding his rhythm. He’s beginning to make a tangible impact on the scoresheet. Positioned on the Maple Leafs’ second line with William Nylander and John Tavares, he seems to have found a comfortable fit, which allows him to engage his skill set effectively. Confidence and chemistry are visibly on the rise with each passing game.

Bertuzzi’s recent resurgence is highlighted by his first-period goal against the Penguins. He put himself in the right place at the right time, from which he was able to jump on a quick rebound and convert it into a goal. The rebound came off a shot by Tavares and the play involved every person on the second line.

Over his last seven games, Bertuzzi has scored three goals and added three assists (for six points). After some time of failing to find a comfortable place, his recent success indicates a positive offensive trend for the edgy winger. Bertuzzi, who is known for that edgy playing style, had started slowing down this season. His scoring has been lower than anticipated, while his penalty numbers have been higher than anticipated.

These difficulties suggest that Bertuzzi is a player who’s been struggling to fit his game into the bigger picture which is the Maple Leafs lineup. However, his recent point streak and developing chemistry on the second line suggest a potential increase in his offensive contributions.

As Bertuzzi gains experience and chemistry with his second-line partners, he should also continue to convert scoring chances. If that is the case, he could evolve into a valuable asset for the team’s offence. The ongoing point streak and growing chemistry position him as a player to watch, potentially becoming an increasingly valuable player as the season unfolds.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The upcoming week is a critical juncture for the Maple Leafs. Engaging in three home games at Scotiabank Arena, the team will face the Florida Panthers on Tuesday (Nov. 28), the Seattle Kraken on Thursday (Nov. 30), and the Boston Bruins on Saturday (Dec. 2). As the Maple Leafs head into this crucial stretch, the growth and contributions of players like Knies and Bertuzzi stand out as pivotal factors in the team’s pursuit of success.

The evolution of these emerging cogs in the Maple Leafs lineup, especially within the top-six units, could play a key role in determining the team’s trajectory in the weeks to come. The success of these two players could very well be the tipping point that propels the Maple Leafs to greater heights in the ongoing season.