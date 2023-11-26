Oilers News & Rumors: Campbell, Gagner, Perry, Trade Talk

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Jack Campbell had another rough start in Bakersfield after posting a shutout the game before. What does that mean for rumors of a potential callup? Meanwhile, Dave Gagner was linked to the Oilers as a candidate to be the next general manager. Is there anything to that? Finally, as the Oilers get to set to take on the Anaheim Ducks, there is trade talk surrounding the team, both on the goaltending front and in other areas.

Jack Campbell Asks For Goaltending Coach in AHL

With inconsistent play and up and down results, it is being reported that Jack Campbell has worked with the Oilers to get Manny Legace down in Bakersfield to coach him through his rough patch. Elliotte Friedman reported on the Saturday Headlines segment of Hockey Night in Canada that Campbell sought permission to bring in Legace with him for a few days in the AHL.

Jack Campbell, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Legace was a former goaltender coach for CBJ and Campbell worked with Legace in the summer. They focused a lot on the physical and mental aspects of Campbell’s performances and the goaltender really liked that experience.

There has already been talk of a call-up back to the Oilers, but it sounds like that won’t come anytime soon. Campbell needs to have a number of solid starts in a row before the Oilers will feel comfortable bringing him back into the NHL fold.

Dave Gagner Not an Option to Be Oilers’ Next GM

Contrary to recent speculation, Dave Gagner has ruled out the possibility of becoming the next general manager for the Edmonton Oilers, as reported by Friedman. Despite earlier discussions suggesting that Gagner might be a candidate for the GM role in the upcoming season, particularly if the Oilers faced ongoing challenges prompting changes in leadership, Gagner has clarified that he is not pursuing the position.

Gagner’s connection to new Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson through their shared history at the Wasserman Group, where Gagner is still associated, fueled initial rumors. Additionally, being the father of Sam Gagner added a layer of intrigue. While Friedman acknowledged the logical link, Gagner himself dispelled any speculation, affirming his lack of interest in the job.

Oilers Still Looking at Trade Options

According to Ryan Rishaug of TSN, while the Oilers try to work themselves back into contention, what “Holland cannot do with his team in total free-fall – is nothing.” Another win versus the Ducks might calm the waters a touch, but Edmonton is still well outside the playoff picture and there are things the team could be looking for.

Latest News & Highlight

Rishaug notes there are some things he believes they should be looking for outside goaltending and defense. He says:

“…any of these elements would be a positive add – Cup experience -Physicality/Toughness -Positive locker room presence/energy. A player like Pat Maroon would fit the bill on all three of these fronts – (Not sure his availability). There are others who check one or two of the boxes. Point is – Holland has to find a way to check a box, and it needs to happen now.

The fact he mentioned Maroon’s name, or that Klim Kostin is having issues with the Detroit Red Wings makes the idea of bringing back a former player kind of intriguing. There is also the situation in Chicago with Corey Perry. It’s not clear what’s going on there, but if he’s not violated a league issue, or in some kind of legal trouble, it might be worth looking at him if the Blackhawks are prepared to move on and retain salary in some kind of trade.