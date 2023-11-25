Seravalli Suggests Oilers Should Pursue Karel Vejmelka

Whether or not it’s the biggest issue surrounding the team, the Edmonton Oilers have had a goaltending issue this season and it shows in their record and goalie stats. Stuart Skinner seems to have found his game and has started to bounce back into a competent NHL goaltender, but they can’t rely on him to be perfect all season.

Jack Campbell was sent down to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League (AHL) after a terrible start to his 2023-24 campaign and hasn’t been great since being assigned there. The Oilers are coming off a 5-0 win on Friday (Nov. 24) against the Washington Capitals that should boost the team’s confidence moving forward as well as Skinner, who earned his first shutout of the season.

Frank Seravalli, the president of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) and president of hockey content with Daily Faceoff, gave a small list of candidates the Oilers could target if they continue to gauge the trade market for a new goaltender. One of the names on his list was Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka, who has been solid over the last couple of seasons but could become a trade piece if the Coyotes aren’t in a playoff spot come the trade deadline.

The Oilers haven’t been the Stanley Cup contender that many fans and insiders expected them to be this season, but luckily there is still plenty of time to turn it around and salvage their season. With that being said, here is a breakdown of who Vejmelka is and if he would help solve the Oilers’ goaltending problem.

Who is Karel Vejmelka & Would He Help the Oilers?

Vejmelka is a 27-year-old goaltender from Trebic, Czechia currently playing for the Coyotes. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft at 145th overall by the Nashville Predators but never broke through with them. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 203 pounds and is one of few goaltenders who catch with their right hand. He was drafted after a solid season with HC Pardubice in the Czechia U20 league where he posted a 2.54 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .928 save percentage (SV%) through 37 games.

Vejmelka remained in Czechia through the 2020-21 season before he earned a shot in the NHL with the Coyotes in the 2021-22 season. His rookie season was impressive as he posted a 3.68 GAA and an .898 SV% through 52 games and established himself as their starting goaltender during their long rebuild. He followed that up with a slightly improved 3.43 GAA and .900 SV% through 50 games in the 2022-23 season.

This season, Vejmelka has posted a 3.45 GAA and an .892 SV% through 11 games and continues to maintain a strong demeanor between the pipes. Seravalli’s suggestion of the Coyotes potentially moving him comes from the uncertainty surrounding their team and there being no guarantee they can continue their decent start and make a push for the playoffs.

The one thing Oilers fans probably notice is that his stats have stayed consistent since he joined the NHL, and he has better stats than every goalie who has played for the Oilers this season. He would be an automatic upgrade for the Oilers and help them improve in a big way, and he likely wouldn’t cost the Oilers an arm and a leg to acquire via trade.

What Would it Cost to Bring Him In?

Vejmelka is a strong goaltender, so he won’t be free, but he also won’t cost a ton to bring in. I can see the Oilers being able to get a trade done with the Coyotes that sees Vejmelka joining the Oilers in exchange for Warren Foegele, their 2024 second-round pick and their 2025 third-round pick. The money is exactly even on both sides at $2.75 million and the Coyotes add two draft assets to continue building their future.

The Oilers need a goaltender if they want to salvage the season. While their defending hasn’t been great either, their goaltending has been their biggest issue. Vejmelka is an affordable player and should be the upgrade they pursue. If I was in the Oilers organization and knew he was available, I would be chomping at the bit to get this deal done as soon as possible before things get any worse in Edmonton.